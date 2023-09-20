What happens in a US federal government shutdown?

The US Congress is bracing for a government shutdown as Republicans in the House of Representatives struggle to pass a bill that would keep the government open.

Congress faces a September 30 deadline to send a bill to President Joe Biden's desk that would keep the government open, but infighting in Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's party has led to unease on Capitol Hill.

Mr McCarthy and Mr Biden agreed to a federal spending deal in May as part of debt ceiling negotiations, but House Republicans are now demanding that federal spending be cut lower than what they had agreed to. There also remains a divide between House and Senate Republicans over financial support for Ukraine.

“House Republicans are consumed by chaos and marching our country toward a government shutdown that would damage our communities, economy and national security,” the White House said in a statement.

Mr Biden suggested that House Republicans want to impeach him “because they want to shut down the government”, but a shutdown would also temporarily curtail efforts to do so.

What happens if the US government shuts down?

Should Congress fail to fund the government, federal agencies will be required to halt all non-essential operations. Essential functions will continue, however.

This will affect a series of activities, from the national parks to passport applications.

Some federal employees will also be told to not report to work. More than 800,000 federal employees were furloughed during the 2013 shutdown, according to the Office of Management and Budget.

The furloughs would lead to prolonged wait times on passport applications and small business loans.

Most federal buildings and attractions – such as the Smithsonian museums in Washington – would be closed. National parks would be open, but travelling to one would come with an increased risk as the National Park Service would not be able to maintain visitor centres, restrooms and roads.

A shutdown could also affect the US economy and the nation's credit rating, which has already taken a hit following the debt ceiling stand-off earlier this year.

But the overall economic impact of a government shutdown is marginal compared to that of what Congress faced with the debt ceiling crisis.

“However, compared to the debt limit, the less severe economic effect of a shutdown also makes it more likely that Congress fails to act in time,” Goldman Sachs's chief US political economist Alec Phillips wrote in the firm's report on the issue.

A governmentwide shutdown would reduce economic growth by about 0.15 percentage point for each week it lasts, according to Goldman Sachs.