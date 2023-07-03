Drones to replace fireworks in some US cities on Independence Day

Fireworks are commonplace in the US when the country celebrates Independence Day on July 4, but this year, many Americans will be gazing up at colourful drone displays instead.

Due to fire and environmental concerns, some cities have been forced to cancel or reschedule firework plans.

In Missouri, which has been hit by a drought, cities have been forced to issue burn and firework bans because of the weather. The state's annual JB Blast fireworks show has also been rescheduled until July 21 because of the arid conditions.

Other states affected by dry conditions will also forego fireworks, opting instead to light up the skies with colourful drone displays.

Boulder, Colorado, announced it would be hosting its first ever night sky drone show on Tuesday.

“The shift from traditional fireworks to drones was not an easy decision and based on a number of factors, including increased fire danger fuelled by climate change,” the city said in a Facebook post.

Salt Lake City, Utah, which is also facing dry conditions, hosted its own drone show on Saturday due to the city's high fire danger and to ease air quality concerns.

Last night, Salt Lake City opted to forgo the fireworks for a drone light show.



Should drones replace the traditional firework shows in Utah? VOTE BELOW 👇 pic.twitter.com/2fqsLdoYKf — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) July 3, 2023

“The summer holiday shows are a mainstay for Salt Lakers and we’re excited about adapting to new technology which will provide a safe alternative for our residents and visitors,” Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a statement.

Utah is one of the most fire-prone states in the US, with 800 to 1,000 fires recorded each year, according to the state's department of public safety.

Some cities in California, the nation's most fire-prone state, are also foregoing fireworks displays.

The southern California cities of Ocean Beach and La Jolla both announced hundreds of drones will be part of their Independence Day celebrations. Meanwhile, shows along the Los Angeles County coastline have been cancelled because of new environmental rules.