US commits $500m in additional military aid to Ukraine

The US will provide Kyiv with a new military package worth up to $500 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, in a show of support for Ukraine's continuing fight against Russia.

The package will contain ground vehicles including Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armoured personnel carriers as well as munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

The package “includes key capabilities to support Ukraine's counter-offensive operations, strengthen its air defences … and other equipment to help Ukraine push back on Russia's war of aggression”, the Pentagon said.

The package is being funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, which authorises a president to transfer articles and services from US stocks without congressional approval during an emergency.

The equipment will come from excess inventory.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted after the announcement: “I am sincerely grateful to @POTUS [President of the United States] and all [American] people for another $500 million defence assistance package.”

I am sincerely grateful to @POTUS and all 🇺🇸 people for another $500 million defense assistance package. Additional Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, ammunition for HIMARS, Patriots and Stingers will add even more power to the 🇺🇦 Defense Forces. Each package of such… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 27, 2023

The security assistance package is the 41st approved by the US for Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022, for a total of more than $40 billion, Reuters reported.

“Each package of assistance is a step towards our common victory over the [Russian] aggressor,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

The new aid package comes as Ukraine's counter-offensive against Russian troops continues and as Moscow reels from an attempted mutiny by the paramilitary Wagner Group.