US commits $500m in additional military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine's President Voldymyr Zelenskyy 'sincerely grateful' for 41st package of defence assistance

Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a US-supplied M777 howitzer in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. AP
The National author image
The National
Jun 27, 2023
Powered by automated translation

The US will provide Kyiv with a new military package worth up to $500 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, in a show of support for Ukraine's continuing fight against Russia.

The package will contain ground vehicles including Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armoured personnel carriers as well as munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

The package “includes key capabilities to support Ukraine's counter-offensive operations, strengthen its air defences … and other equipment to help Ukraine push back on Russia's war of aggression”, the Pentagon said.

Read more
Ukraine claims recapture of land held by Russia since 2014
Opinion: Peace in Ukraine lies at the heart of the global economic recovery

The package is being funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, which authorises a president to transfer articles and services from US stocks without congressional approval during an emergency.

The equipment will come from excess inventory.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted after the announcement: “I am sincerely grateful to @POTUS [President of the United States] and all [American] people for another $500 million defence assistance package.”

The security assistance package is the 41st approved by the US for Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022, for a total of more than $40 billion, Reuters reported.

“Each package of assistance is a step towards our common victory over the [Russian] aggressor,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

The new aid package comes as Ukraine's counter-offensive against Russian troops continues and as Moscow reels from an attempted mutiny by the paramilitary Wagner Group.

Updated: June 27, 2023, 6:22 PM
UkrainePentagonWar

View from DC

The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

View from DC

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Editor's picks
More from the national