Biden promises broadband for every US household by 2030

White House says it will spend more than $40 billion on programme

President Joe Biden has pledged nearly $42.5 billion to build high-speed internet networks. Bloomberg
Jun 26, 2023
US President Joe Biden on Monday announced that his administration would spend more than $40 billion to build high-speed internet networks to provide broadband access for households in poorly serviced areas.

Claiming that broadband access is no longer a luxury, Mr Biden pledged he would spend $42.45 billion to ensure that places across the US with either poor service or no service at all have reliable internet access.

More than 8.5 million households and small business are in areas without broadband infrastructure, the White House said.

“These investments will help all Americans,” he said.

“We’re not going to leave anyone behind.”

Monday's announcement commences the three-week “Investing in America” tour, during which Mr Biden and members of his administration will travel across the country to highlight the administration's achievements as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign.

“Connecting everyone in America to affordable, reliable high-speed internet is a bold goal for a great nation, especially one as vast and geographically diverse as ours,” Mr Biden said.

“We are all well on our way. We are just going to have to keep it going.”

The announcement will grant all 50 states, as well as Washington and Puerto Rico, no fewer than $107 million to connect residents to high-speed internet.

The funding will also support manufacturing jobs by using American materials, the White House said.

Agencies contributed to this report

Updated: June 26, 2023, 7:12 PM
