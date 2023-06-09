Iran is helping Russia build a drone factory, White House says

Iran is providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow, according to a US intelligence report released on Friday.

As the Kremlin looks to lock in a steady supply of weaponry for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US believes a plant in Russia’s Alabuga special economic zone could be fully operational early next year.

The White House released a satellite image of the plan's prospective location, about 900km east of Moscow.

President Joe Biden's administration publicly stated in December it believed Tehran and Moscow were considering creating a drone assembly line in Russia for the Ukraine war. The new intelligence suggests the project, in the Yelabuga region of Tatarstan, has moved beyond conception.

The US also issued a new advisory about the threat of Iran's drone-related activities, and the steps necessary to prevent further development of Tehran's drone programme.

The US said recent reports of Iran offering to provide production technology to Russia and Tajikistan may be part of a broader move to evade export controls. Washington said Tehran may also be seeking to strengthen bilateral relationships and boost the profits of its export sector.

Iranian drones used by Russia in its war against Ukraine show that Tehrane's UAV programme has used materials the country cannot use domestically, the White House said.

Iran has said it provided drones to Russia before the start of the war, but not since.

The US said Iran's UAV programme has also destabilised activities in Yemen by sending illegal shipments of drones to the Houthis, who have used the weapons to strike targets in Yemen and inside neighbouring countries, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.