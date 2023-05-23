White House crash driver detained after hitting barrier at Lafayette Square

A van crashed into barriers at Lafayette Square across the road from the White House on Monday night, the US Secret Service said.

The driver was detained and pedestrian walkways and several roads were closed for security purposes.

“There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the US Secret Service, said on Twitter.

The nearby Hay Adams hotel was evacuated, Fox 5 television news reported.

Footage broadcast on WUSA television station showed a U-Haul removal company truck stopped alongside a row of steel bollards and uniformed law-enforcement officers approaching the vehicle.

BREAKING: Right now, the Secret Service is using a robot to search the U-HAUL truck that collided with security barriers at Lafayette Square near the White House. @fox5dc @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/QvhpOyM44V — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) May 23, 2023

A remote-controlled robot prised open the door slightly, revealing a removal dolly but no other obvious cargo.

After initially crashing, the driver hit the barriers a second time, WUSA reported, citing a witness report.

Washington's Fire Department said a call came in at 9:40pm, local time, and said that a suspicious package has been investigated.

“All units are standing by to assist law enforcement for anything they need for their investigation,” public information officer Vito Maggiolo said.