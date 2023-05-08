US 'does not support our allies' in Syrian Assad normalisation

The US on Monday said it did not agree with the Arab League's decision to readmit Syria amid its continuing civil war, led by President Bashar Al Assad after a pro-democracy uprising in 2011.

Washington said that Mr Al Assad did not deserve to have relations normalised with nations globally after brutally cracking down on his opposition and besieging civilian cities.

"We do not believe that Syria merits readmission to the Arab League at this time," US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.

"We continue to believe that we will not normalise our relations with the Assad regime and we don't support our allies and partners doing so either."

The Arab League on Sunday voted to end its isolation of Syria.

It was a conditional readmission on the basis that Mr Al Assad should formulate a solution to the conflict. It also asked to ensure safety of refugee returns and to address drug smuggling.

"We share a number of the same goals with our Arab partners with respect to Syria, including reaching a solution to the Syrian crisis that is consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2254," Mr Patel said.

The UN resolution is a roadmap for a Syrian political transition that global nations outlined in 2015.

"We believe that there's a strong need to expand humanitarian access to all Syrians, build security and stability to ensure ISIS cannot resurge, create safe conditions for the eventual refugee returns and releasing the clarifying fate of those that are unjustly detained and missing," Mr Patel said.

He highlighted hopes for a crackdown on the Captagon drug trade and Iran's role in the region through Syria.

Arab League grants Syria conditional return

The US has been steadfast in its opposition to rapprochement with the Assad government.

Over the years, it has consistently placed sanctions on Syria and enshrined in domestic law that reconstruction assistance should not be sent without accountability of war crimes.

Half a million people have been killed in the Syrian war, and millions more displaced both internally and regionally.

Cases of war crimes are being investigated and criminally tried globally, with the support of the UN.