US 'encouraged' that Arab-Syria meeting emphasised shared priorities

President Joe Biden's administration said it was “encouraged” after an Arab meeting in Amman to discuss normalising ties with Damascus, despite US opposition to bringing Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's regime back into the fold.

Jordan on Monday hosted Arab foreign ministers for talks “aimed at solving the Syrian crisis" in line with a 2015 UN Security Council resolution endorsing a road map for peace, and addressing the “humanitarian, political and security crisis”, a joint statement by Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia said.

A White House National Security Council representative told The National the Biden administration was “encouraged to see the joint communique mention many priorities that we and our partners share”.

“We sincerely hope that the Syrian regime will follow through on its commitments, in good faith and in accordance with international norms."

The White House said it was particularly pleased that the communique emphasised UNSC Resolution 2254, which was endorsed in 2015 in a bid to create an internationally recognised bid for peace in Syria.

“We look forward to discussing and assessing the outcome of the meeting and will continue to make our position clear that UNSCR 2254 remains the only viable solution,” a State Department representative told The National.

The White House official added the administration was “encouraged” that the joint statement addressed the humanitarian crisis in Syria, which included an agreement on delivering humanitarian and medical aid to Syrians “in co-ordination with Damascus and the UN”.

“When it comes to any engagement with the regime, we have stressed to partners that credible steps to improve the humanitarian and security situation for Syrians should be front and centre … we were encouraged to see such steps mentioned in the joint communique issued today and sincerely hope to see their implementation,” the NSC representative told The National.

The Biden administration has broadly maintained an anti-normalisation posture with the Assad regime, but that picture has become more complicated as normalisation efforts accelerated in the aftermath of February's earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

The US lifted sanctions on humanitarian aid transactions to Syria, after the Assad regime had routinely blocked the UN from approving cross-border access to opposition-held north-west Syria.

As recently as last month, NSC spokesman John Kirby told reporters “nothing's changed about our desire not to see anybody normalising relations with Assad”.

“We don't believe that's in anybody's interests in the region or beyond,” he added.

But as Washington's Arab partners began engaging more with the Assad regime, senior administration official Barbara Leaf expressed a softer tone: “Our approach on that score is that make sure to get something for that engagement,” she said in late March.

Among the pledges made by Damascus after Monday's talks was a commitment to curb the regional drug trade that has spread from Syria across much of the Middle East.

The Assad regime has used the illicit drug Captagon to prop itself up financially amid international sanctions. Estimates for the drug trade's worth range from $3.4 billion to as much as $30 billion.

“We take concerns about Captagon very seriously … the United States is committed to working with international partners to confront this complex challenge,” the White House official told The National.