Who are the 2024 US presidential election candidates?

President Joe Biden is the latest candidate to enter the 2024 race for the White House, setting up what could be a rematch, after he defeated incumbent Donald Trump in 2020.

Mr Trump has already been out on the campaign trail after announcing his bid to return to the White House.

Should they both secure the nomination, it would be the first time since 1956 that two presidential candidates would face a rematch — but Mr Trump first has to emerge from a crowded Republican field.

The National takes a look at all the candidates running in 2024:

Democratic Party

Joe Biden: Despite his approval ratings hovering around 42 per cent, Mr Biden is all but assured to secure his party's nomination in 2024.

Mr Biden hinged his announcement on the phrase, “Let's finish the job”, contrasting his administration's policies with what he calls “Maga [Make America Great Again] extremists”.

As the incumbent, Mr Biden will have to defend his record as president and fend off criticism over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, the US economy and his response to the war in Ukraine. He has also used his position as president to lobby for stronger gun control policies and to preserve reproductive rights in the US.

Marianne Williamson: Self-help author Marianne Williamson has sought public office before, including a failed bid to win the Democratic nomination in 2020.

Ms Williamson said she supports stricter gun laws, freedom of choice and universal health care.

Robert F Kennedy Jr: A member of the famed Kennedy dynasty, Robert F Kennedy Jr became a leading voice in the anti-vaccine movement and has been criticised for using his family's name in his anti-vaccine work.

He also has appeared at events that support false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Republican Party

Donald Trump: The former president launched his third presidential campaign last year as several investigations took aim at his businesses, his role in the January 6 insurrection and more. He suffered the ignominy of becoming the first president to be criminally charged after Manhattan prosecutors accused him of falsifying business records to cover up hush money paid to an adult film star during the 2016 election.

Still, he remains the front-runner in the Republican field and has spent much of his post-presidency denouncing Mr Biden's administration.

Expand Autoplay Former US president Donald Trump appears in court in New York City with members of his legal team for an arraignment on charges from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury after an inquiry into hush money paid to an adult film actress. Reuters

Larry Elder: Conservative radio host Larry Elder ran a failed recall campaign against California's Democratic governor Gavin Newsom in 2021.

“We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for president,” Mr Elder said in his announcement.

Asa Hutchinson: The former Arkansas governor announced his presidential bid on April 2 while also saying Mr Trump should not seek office.

Mr Hutchinson has grown more critical of the former president since leaving office.

Nikki Haley: Indian-American politician Nikki Haley served as UN ambassador under Mr Trump's administration after serving as South Carolina governor from 2011 to 2017.

Ms Haley said it was time for a new generation of leaders when she announced her candidacy on February 15 and vowed to challenge Iran and China.

Vivek Ramaswamy: Anti-"woke” activist Vivek Ramaswamy announced his long-shot bid for the Republican nomination on February 21, saying that he would step down from his role at Strive Asset Management to pursue his White House campaign.

The former biotechnology executive first made national headlines in 2021 with his book Woke Inc: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam.

Perry Johnson: Businessman Perry Johnson also announced a long-shot bid for the Republican nomination after he failed to get on the ballot for the 2022 Michigan gubernatorial race.

Who else could run?

Though the Democratic field is largely complete with Mr Biden's candidacy, the Republican field is expected to become more crowded.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is seen as Mr Trump's biggest rival for the party's nomination, and former vice president Mike Pence is also expected to enter the race. Meanwhile, Senator Tim Scott took the first steps of his presidential campaign by announcing an exploratory committee.

Others who are reportedly considering campaigns are New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and former national security adviser John Bolton.

Other political parties in the US — such as the Libertarian and Green parties — will also select their candidates during the 2024 primary season, though any ticket emerging from those parties is unlikely to gain major traction in the general election.