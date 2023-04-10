New Jersey police step up Ramadan security after imam stabbing

Officials in the US city of Paterson, New Jersey, were on Monday increasing the security presence at "all Muslim houses of worship" after the stabbing of an imam, assuring the public that the act of violence was "an isolated incident".

Imam Sayed Elnakib, 65, was on Monday in "stable" condition after being stabbed while leading prayers at Omar Mosque in Paterson.

Local officials on Monday said a police presence would remain throughout all five daily prayers at the community's mosques.

"There [are] always enhanced patrols at houses of worship — specifically during these holy months," a Paterson police official said. "But I think with this particular event, we're putting some very, very, very specific things in place."

The department declined to disclose further details during an open investigation.

Paterson mayor Andre Sayegh, who is married to a Muslim, said he "anticipates the imam coming home this week, and next week celebrating the Eid to end the holy month of Ramadan".

Paterson City Council representative and mosque member Alaa "Al" Abdelaziz said "the community is bouncing back".

"We had thousands of people here last night. We want to continue that show of force and that unification, this community is a resilient community," he added.

Officials praised the quick actions of worshippers in response to the knife attack, saying that "more than half" of them united to apprehend the assailant before first responders arrived.

"I want people to realise that this attack could have been a lot worse, the suspect could have had a lot more victims," said Mr Abdelaziz.

"The congregates were on the floor praying, no one could see [the suspect]. Because of their heroic actions, they definitely saved other victims from being stabbed and they are heroes."

Officials on Sunday identified Serif Zorba, who is now in police custody, as the alleged assailant.

Police on Monday called the stabbing a "cowardly act" and said they did not have enough information to determine if the attack constituted a hate crime.

The New Jersey community is home to the state's largest Muslim population. In the aftermath of the attack, Muslims and allies packed out the mosque in support on Monday, local officials said.

Aymen Aboushi, Paterson’s first Muslim Law Director, said the community's unified response demonstrated "shared values" across Paterson's diverse religious population.

"I think that community response ... means that this is unacceptable and will not continue or occur. Now the Muslims have gathered here peacefully and they want everyone to know that the masjid is open, the masjid is safe and we welcome those to come and pray here."

Mr Sayegh told the community that "your protection is our priority".

"We hold this to be dear to us," he added. "Freedom of religion and freedom to pray whatever way you want, wherever you want, without having to think about your safety."