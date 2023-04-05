Trump's wife Melania and daughter Ivanka absent from court saga

Former US president Donald Trump's wife Melania was noticeably absent from his arraignment in New York and his rebuttal speech in Florida.

Ms Trump did not accompany her husband to the Manhattan court on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts.

They came after an investigation into his alleged involvement in giving hush money to an adult film actress to cover up an affair she claimed they had in 2006.

Mr Trump was married to Melania at the time. Prosecutors say he tried to hide the hush money payments to avoid negative publicity in the run up to the 2016 presidential election. He has denied the affair.

Ms Trump was also absent during a post-arraignment speech he made from his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where he called the indictment "ridiculous".

During the address, he did not refer to his wife, despite mentioning his family and his children.

Donald Jr and Eric, Mr Trump's two older sons and their partners, and his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband were in the audience.

"I have a son here who’s done a great job and I have another son here who’s done a great job," Mr Trump said. "Tiffany and Ivanka and Barron will be great some day. He’s tall, he is tall and he’s smart.

"I have a great family and they’ve done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much. They’ve gone through hell."

Mr Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka and his youngest son Barron were also absent.

In November, after Mr Trump announced he would run for president again in 2024, Ivanka said while she would always love and support her father, she would not be involved in politics.

"This time around, I am choosing to prioritise my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said in a post on Instagram.