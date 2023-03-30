Gwyneth Paltrow wins ski collision case

A Park City jury in Utah has found that Oscar-winning actress turned-lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow was not responsible for any injuries that Terry Sanderson may have sustained when the two collided at the Deer Valley Ski Resort in 2016.

Ms Paltrow had denied the claim, and accused Mr Sanderson of crashing into her, resulting in her losing “half a day of skiing” with her family.

Mr Sanderson testified that the injuries led to a traumatic brain injury and sought more than $300,000 in damages from Paltrow at a civil trial.

Mr Sanderson, 76, said a woman he later learnt was Paltrow was skiing out of control when she ran into his back and sent him flying downhill.

READ MORE Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial spawns memes and intrigue

A friend of Mr Sanderson's testified that he was hit by Paltrow.

Paltrow said she did not cause the accident and that it was him who struck her from behind.

The jury sided with Paltrow, ruling that Mr Sanderson was the one at fault, and awarded Paltrow the $1 in symbolic damages that she had asked for in a countersuit.

Expand Autoplay Actress Gwyneth Paltrow before leaving the Park City courtroom in Utah on March 21. All photos: AP

The collision left Mr Sanderson with broken ribs and head injuries.

Paltrow and Mr Sanderson, who both gave evidence during the trial, were present in court for the verdict.

During the trial the court heard evidence from several people, including her two children Apple and Moses Martin, who had been skiing with their mother on the day of the crash.

Paltrow, who was allowed to leave the courtroom before the others, stopped at Mr Sanderson's table, touched his shoulder and said something to the man.

She previously said she felt “very sorry” for Mr Sanderson’s health decline after the incident, but maintained she had not been “at fault” and said she had been the “victim”.

Agencies contributed to this report