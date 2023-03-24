New Utah social media law bars children from platforms without parental approval

Utah has become the first state in the US to restrict children's access to apps such as TikTok, after Governor Spencer Cox signed two bills requiring parental consent before minors can use the platforms.

The laws signed by the Republican governor also require age verification before using social media and prohibit children from using platforms between 10.30pm and 6.30am.

In addition, the two laws force social media companies to give parents access to content on their children's accounts.

Mr Cox said the measures help empower parents with education and tools to protect children from the harm caused by social media.

“Youth rates of depression and other mental health issues are on the rise, and social media companies know their products are toxic,” he said.

Big Tech companies have come under increasing scrutiny over the spread of misinformation on their platforms as well as the effect they have on users' mental health.

The bills, signed on Thursday, came as TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew was barraged with accusations that the video app is harmful to children.

One member of Congress pointed to an example of how a 10-year-old girl had died while participating in a challenge that encouraged people to hold their breath until they pass out.

US Representative Buddy Carter questions TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew during a congressional hearing. AFP

Legislatures in Arkansas, Texas, Ohio, Louisiana and New Jersey have tabled proposals similar to Utah's.

And California last year prohibited tech companies from using personal information that could harm children physically or mentally.

It is unknown how Utah will enact these laws.

Under the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, social media companies cannot collect data from children under the age of 13 without their parents' consent.

Social media companies could ban children under the age of 13 from having access to the apps altogether. But there are still alternatives to gain access to the apps, such as through a VPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report