Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Pennsylvania's famous groundhog on Thursday predicted that the US would endure six more weeks of winter.

After emerging from his burrow at dawn, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. Legend has it that when the groundhog sees his shadow, six more weeks of winter will follow.

If he does not see his shadow, then spring comes early.

The ceremony, held at Gobbler's Knob in the town of Punxsutawney, attracts thousands of revellers each year who endure frigid conditions to watch Phil awaken.

The animal — whose storied immortality is chalked up in local lore to the “elixir of life” — has predicted winter more than 100 times since 1887, including in 2021 and 2022, Groundhog Day archives show.

But Punxsutawney Phil's accuracy at predicting when the weather will turn is dubious at best.

“On average, Phil has got it right 40 per cent of the time over the past 10 years,” the National Centres for Environmental Information said.

Groundhog handlers read a scroll during a ceremony after Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. AP

Phil's winter prediction last year was met with mixed results, as only parts of the contiguous US experienced below-average temperatures in February and early March.

The three-month forecast anticipates above-average temperatures for most of the southern and eastern US, with below-average temperatures to hit parts of the Midwest and north-west.

This year, winter will end on March 20 with the March equinox, regardless of Phil's prediction.