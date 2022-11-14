Biden accepts resignation of top US border official

The top border patrol officer in the US has resigned after a year in which there was a record number of migrant crossings at the Mexico border.

US President Joe Biden accepted the resignation of US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus at the weekend, the White House said.

The number of migrant encounters has grown to a record high under Mr Biden's administration, prompting attacks from Republicans in the run-up to the midterms.

They said the White House was not doing enough to secure the southern border.

Republican governors Gregg Abott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida sent dozens of migrants on buses to Democratic strongholds in northern cities.

The White House accused the governors of treating migrants as “political pawns”.

It said it had been working to process asylum seekers in a humanitarian way.

Migrant arrivals in the US this past fiscal year passed two million for the first time in the nation's history.

Nicaraguans, Venezuelan and Cuban migrants, fleeing food insecurity and poverty, were the vast majority of those who crossed the border.

Deputy commissioner Troy Miller will take up the role of acting commissioner, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

Mr Mayorkas is due to testify before Congress twice this week on "threats to the homeland".