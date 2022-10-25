St Louis school shooting: gunman kills two before he is shot dead

At least three people are dead after a shooting at a secondary school in the US city of St Louis, Missouri, police said on Monday.

Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the three dead included a pupil, an adult and the gunman.

The shooting occurred after 9am at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Pupils barricaded doors and huddled in classrooms, jumped from windows and ran out of the building to find safety.

St Louis Public Schools in a tweet said the gunman “was quickly stopped by police” inside the school.

Police are on site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown.

The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA.

We have reports of 2 students injured and on the way to the hospital. — Saint Louis Public Schools (@SLPS_INFO) October 24, 2022

Pupils were then evacuated and parents were told to go to a neighbouring school to reunite with their children.

Police said six people were injured and one person suffered cardiac arrest while others suffered gunshot or shrapnel wounds.

One pupil, 16-year-old Taniya Gholston, told the St Louis Post-Dispatch that she was in a room when the gunman entered.

“All I heard was two shots and he came in there with a gun,” Taniya said.

“And I was trying to run and I couldn’t run. Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed. But we saw blood on the floor.”

The identities of the gunman and victims were not immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report