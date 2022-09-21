Gates Foundation announces $1.27bn commitment to curbing world suffering

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced on Wednesday pledges totalling $1.27 billion to address poverty, climate change and inequality at the first post-Covid Goalkeepers event.

The foundation’s sixth annual Goalkeepers report notes that almost all of its Global Goals are off track at the halfway point for achieving them by 2030.

The report highlights opportunities to accelerate progress by investing in long-term solutions and innovative approaches, joining forces with governments, charities, the private sector, NGOs, and global and community leaders.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks at the Goalkeepers event hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in New York. EPA

“A lot has changed since 2019, but one thing hasn’t: we won’t make progress towards the Global Goals unless those with lived experiences have a seat at the table,” said Melinda French Gates, co-chairwoman of the foundation.

“I’m proud of our Goalkeepers Award winners and the many partners from all corners of the world who are working to develop this next generation of leaders.”

The event, which coincides with the UN General Assembly, convened global leaders, community activists, academics and others to discuss existing and forthcoming efforts to accomplish the Global Goals.

Prime Minister of Barbados, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, more than 300 young change makers, and other leaders from around the world participated in the event.

A statement released by the foundation said that $912 million will go towards the prevention and treatment of Aids, tuberculosis and malaria, while $100m has been earmarked to help alleviate the food crisis affecting communities in Africa and South Asia.

Another $200m will help build digital infrastructure in places that need it most.

“We see the greatest progress when governments, the private sector and local communities collaborate in global health programmes,” said foundation co-chairman Bill Gates.

“The commitment this week to combat preventable diseases and save millions more lives through the Global Fund replenishment is a great step forward in getting back on track to reach the Sustainable Development Goals.”

