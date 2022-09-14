US sanctions IRGC affiliates for malicious cyber activity

The US on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for what it called “malicious” cyber activity.

Ten Iranians and two entities were sanctioned by the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, the department said.

Washington accuses the IRGC of conducting a global terrorism campaign by funding and arming proxy forces around the world.

The Treasury said an IRGC-linked group is known to have exploited software vulnerabilities to conduct ransomware activities. The department accused the group of carrying out campaigns against people in the US and Middle East as well as private entities.

The group comprises employees and affiliates of Najee Technology Hooshmand Fater LLC and Afkar System Yazd Company

“Ransomware actors and other cyber criminals, regardless of their national origin or base of operations, have targeted businesses and critical infrastructure across the board — directly threatening the physical security and economy of the United States and other nations,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department accused three Iranian citizens as well as other co-conspirators of engaging in a scheme to gain unauthorised access to hundreds of people's personal information in the US and elsewhere.

Those engaged in the schemes were accused of hacking into victims' computer systems and denying them access to personal files unless a ransom payment was made, the Justice Department said in the court filing.

One of the victims, a domestic violence shelter in Pennsylvania, was extorted out of $13,000 to recover its data, the court filing said.

The hackers are not believed to have been working on the Iranian government's behalf, but for their own financial gain, a Justice Department official told reporters on the condition of anonymity. The official said that some of the victims were in Iran.

The official added that the pending charges make it “functionally impossible” for the hackers to leave Iran.

Agencies contributed to this report