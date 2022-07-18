Steve Bannon on trial for defying congressional subpoena

House committee investigating January 6 insurrection says adviser spoke to Donald Trump at least twice before the day of the assault on the Capitol

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon is to go on trial for defying a congressional subpoena related to the investigation into the January 6, 2021 insurrection. AP
Jury selection is expected to begin on Monday for the trial of Steve Bannon, a former presidential adviser to Donald Trump, for defying a congressional subpoena in relation to the investigation of the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

Mr Bannon was indicted in November on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, one month after the US House of Representatives voted to hold him in contempt for defying his subpoena to appear before the January 6 committee.

The trial follows a week of furious activity from Mr Bannon's camp, in which he agreed to testify before the House committee during a public hearing.

“Mr Bannon is willing to, and indeed prefers, to testify at your public hearing,” a letter from his lawyer Robert Costello to the committee's chairman, US Representative Bennie Thompson, said.

Mr Trump, who has attacked the committee in the past, said he would waive executive privilege so Mr Bannon could testify. The House committee has argued that Mr Bannon did not have executive privilege, noting he was not a White House official at the time of the January 6, 2021 attack.

US District Judge Carl Nichols ruled that Mr Bannon could not use executive privilege as a defence in his case.

And Mr Bannon failed to persuade a US judge to delay his trial, in which he argued the committee's public hearings would make it more difficult to have an impartial jury.

The panel last week provided evidence that Mr Bannon spoke to Mr Trump at least twice before the day of the assault on the Capitol.

The committee also played a clip of Mr Bannon saying “all hell is going to break loose tomorrow” on a right-wing talk show that day. He made those comments after his first call with Mr Trump, the committee said.

On Thursday the committee could wrap up what may be its final public hearing, to be aired in prime time, that members said will show the former president's “dereliction of duty” on January 6.

Updated: July 18, 2022, 1:38 PM
