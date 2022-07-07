Ghislaine Maxwell appeals against conviction and sentence

Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has appealed against her conviction and 20-year sentence for helping late financier and former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls, a court filing showed on Thursday.

Maxwell's lawyer Bobbi Sternheim filed the appeal with the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit last week, the docket showed.

The document did not detail her arguments for throwing out the conviction, but her lawyers have previously claimed that a juror added bias to the verdict.

Maxwell's legal team have also said that some of the victims were above the age of consent in certain states where the abuse occurred.

The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell was found guilty on five of six counts, the most serious for the sex traffic of minors, late last year.

The charges stemmed from crimes committed against four women between 1994 and 2004.

Prosecutors successfully proved that Maxwell, 60, was "the key" to Epstein's scheme of enticing young girls to give him massages, during which he would sexually abuse them.

Expand Autoplay Victims Elizabeth Stein and Sarah Ransome arrive at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York for the sentencing hearing of Ghislaine Maxwell. AFP

New York judge Alison Nathan described her crimes as "heinous and predatory" when she sentenced her last week.

Maxwell's lawyers unsuccessfully argued during her high-profile trial that their client had been pursued by prosecutors only because Epstein had evaded justice.

The money manager hanged himself in jail in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting his own sex crimes trial in New York.

In April, Ms Nathan rejected Maxwell's claim that she should receive a new trial because a juror had boasted of convincing fellow panellists to convict by recalling his own experiences as a sex abuse victim.

Maxwell's circle once included Britain's Prince Andrew, former US president and real estate baron Donald Trump and the Clinton family.