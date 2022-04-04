'Fortnite' maker raises $144m for Ukraine

AFP
Apr 04, 2022

Video game maker Epic Games said Monday that $144 million made from its popular Fortnite battle game will go to help the people of war-ravaged Ukraine.

Epic committed the Fortnite proceeds from the past two weeks to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and said that the Xbox gaming unit of Microsoft is doing the same.

"Really incredible to see how the gaming community can have impact beyond the playing of games," Xbox head Phil Spencer responded to Epic's announcement about the donation on Twitter.

Battle royale game Fortnite boasts more than 350 million players worldwide, releasing a new season late in March.

The game is free to download and play, with the company making money from optional transactions such as digital costumes for characters, dance moves for avatars and tournaments.

Spencer thanked Epic for organizing the fundraising effort.

A general view of the Fortnite World Cup Finals during Round One in New York City. AFP

The money raised is being routed to aid groups including Unicef, the United Nations Refugee Agency and the World Food Programme, according to Epic.

The World Food Programme has reached a million people in Ukraine with food and cash assistance, the organization tweeted Monday.

Thousands of people have been killed and more than 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees have fled the country since the Russian invasion in February, the UN says.

Video game makers and companies in other markets have raised money to help humanitarian efforts in Eastern Europe.

For example, "League of Legends" maker Riot Games announced recently that it had raised $5.4m for the cause.

Updated: April 04, 2022, 9:02 PM
GamingMicrosoftUkraineUnicef
