Washington Commanders is the new name for former Redskins NFL team

Washington's American football team, formerly known as the Redskins, will from now on be called the Commanders, the club announced on Wednesday.

The reveal was made at FedEx Field, the team's home stadium just outside the US capital, before a national television audience on NBC's Today show.

The move comes 20 months after the club "retired" the Redskins moniker after sponsors began pressuring the team to make a change. It opted for Washington Football Team for the past two seasons while a decision on a new name was considered.

"It's a name that has the weight and meaning befitting a 90-year-old franchise," team president Jason Wright said. "It's a name that broadly resonated with our fans.

"It's something we believe embodies the values of service and leadership that really define... this community.

"It's something that can allow us to tie the history and the rich championship legacy of this franchise to new traditions in the future."

The team, founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves, changed its nickname to the Redskins the following year and moved to the US capital in 1937.

Criticism grew over the nickname from fans and Native American communities but team owner Dan Snyder vowed he would keep the name and the team symbol of a side view of a Native American warrior's face.

In 2020, following protests after the murder of George Floyd, team and NFL sponsors threatened to remove their backing if the team didn't drop Redskins as the nickname. Some stores began removing Redskins merchandise.

The team announced it would conduct a review of the name and in July 2020 announced it would "retire" Redskins for the generic Washington Football Team, keeping its colours of burgundy and gold while setting the stage for the latest renaming.

"I loved it," Washington captain Jonathan Allen said. "We're excited about it and we're going to go forward with it. We're excited about the future."

As the Redskins, the club won the NFL title in 1937 and 1942 and captured Super Bowl crowns for the 1982, 1987 and 1991 seasons.

