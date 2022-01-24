US markets plummet ahead of Fed decision

Wall Street stocks plunged in trading on Monday, after last week posting their worst week since 2020, as a multi-session selloff deepened, fuelled by geopolitical tensions over Ukraine and tighter Federal Reserve policy.

Stocks extended their three-week decline on Wall Street and put the benchmark S&P 500 on track to a so-called correction — a drop of 10 per cent or more from its most recent high. The price of oil and bitcoin fell, and so did the yield on 10-year Treasury notes, a sign of investor concern about the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 3.7 per cent to 4,235.69, and is now down about 11.1 per cent from the closing high it set on January 3. A close of 4,316.90 or lower will put it into a correction.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.9 per cent to 33,236.25 and the Nasdaq fell 4.3 per cent.

The severe losses come ahead of a two-day Fed meeting beginning on Tuesday where policymakers are expected to set the stage for raising the lending rate in March.

Traders believe borrowing costs will increase even as riskier assets tumble. Swap markets show a quarter-point hike in March and close to a full percentage point rise for the whole of 2022.

Loose Fed policy has played a role in major gains by Wall Street indices over the past two years even as the Covid-19 pandemic caused widespread economic pain, but Chair Jerome Powell and other officials have made clear they are ready to end that to rein in rampant US inflation.

"The markets remain on edge regarding the ultimate economic impact of elevated expectations that the Fed may have to aggressively tighten monetary policy to combat persisting inflation pressures," investment bank Charles Schwab said.

In tech, Netflix was down 10 per cent, adding to its losses suffered last week after reporting lacklustre growth in subscribers to the streaming service that saw a surge in interest during the pandemic. Tech giants Apple and Microsoft are due to report earnings in the next few days.

Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange floor on January 21, 2022. AP

Also on traders' minds is the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, after the US, Britain and Australia ordered diplomats' families to leave the capital Kyiv amid soaring tensions over Russia's deployment of some 100,000 troops at its neighbor's borders.

Europe’s STOXX 600 index closed down 3.6 per cent on concerns about Fed tightening and the situation around Ukraine. The Russian ruble has also fallen.

Brent crude fell $2.65, or 3 per cent, to $85.24 a barrel by midday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $3.02, or 3.6 per cent, to $82.12.

Both benchmarks rose for a fifth week in a row last week, gaining about 2 per cent to reach their highest since October 2014.

"Big picture, we believe oil is going higher over the long run, but short-term we've gotten overbought and juiced up on geopolitical risk," said Mr Flynn.

News agencies contributed to this report