US House passes Biden's $1.75tn social spending bill

The US House of Representatives voted to pass President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social and climate spending bill on Friday after an hours-long overnight delay by the chamber's top Republican.

The measure still needs approval in the Senate, where it is likely to face changes before Mr Biden can sign it into law.

Known as Build Back Better, the bill is designed to overhaul health care, taxation, climate policy and education.

The move comes after Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke for more than eight hours starting late Thursday night in remarks cataloging a list of Republican grievances - some related to the bill and some not - while at times shouting over Democrats in the House who were openly dismissive of his obstruction.

It also follows the Congressional Budget Office's estimate that the bill would raise federal budget deficits by $367 billion over 10 years, but that additional revenues from improved Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax collection could generate a net increase in revenue of $127bn through 2031.

The White House estimates the IRS changes will generate $400bn in additional revenue and says the bill overall will reduce deficits by $121bn over a decade.

Several moderate Democrats said they needed the budget office's assessment before they would vote, and several of them said they accepted the White House's math.

The legislation follows the $1tn infrastructure investment bill that Mr Biden signed into law this week - another key pillar of his domestic agenda - and a separate $1.9tn Covid-19 relief package that passed in March.

The Build Back Better Act is not yet guaranteed to pass in the Senate, where Democrats hold an even slimmer margin.

Moderate Democrat Joe Manchin has long frustrated his senatorial colleagues by his reluctance to support the bill and has yet to give any indication that he will vote for it.

