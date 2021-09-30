US Senate to vote on Thursday in hopes of preventing government shutdown

The US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill on Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with hours to spare, as senators stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda.

The coming days are expected to be the most critical yet of Mr Biden's presidency as he negotiates the tricky passage of two giant spending bills and a fix to lift the debt ceiling without the support of Republicans.

But the most urgent priority is funding for federal agencies, and Senate Democrats say they will pass temporary legislation early on Thursday, hours before the money is due to run out at midnight, to keep the lights on until December 3.

“We have agreement on the CR — the continuing resolution — to prevent the government shutdown. And we should be voting on that tomorrow morning,” Chuck Schumer, the party's leader in the upper chamber, said late on Wednesday.

Shutdowns typically mean hundreds of thousands of government employees being sent home as federal services and properties close.

There has never been a shutdown during a national emergency such as the pandemic, but the US Congressional Budget Office estimates that the 2018-19 stoppage wiped $11 billion from the economy.

With the threat of the shutdown off the table, Democratic leadership would be free to focus on raising the debt ceiling and passing Mr Biden's sputtering domestic agenda — a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and a $3.5tn spending plan.

The bills are central to the president's legacy, but both risk failing because of feuding between the Democrats' progressive and centrist factions.

Members of Congress were due to deliver their verdicts on that bill on Thursday although even that looked increasingly unlikely with the leftist grouping and the moderates far apart on a path forward.

Congress is also deadlocked over the prospect of a first-ever US debt default that would erase an estimated six million jobs and wipe out $15tn of household wealth, tanking the economy.

The government is likely to run out of cash on October 18, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said, unless Congress raises the federal borrowing cap.

But Republicans say they won't help, despite having pressed for hikes under former president Donald Trump, because they want no part in the Democrats' historically large package of social reforms.

The House passed a “continuing resolution” to keep funding available but the Senate shot down the plan on Monday, with Republicans objecting to a debt ceiling increase that was included in the wording.

Republicans then blocked an effort by Senate Democrats to lift the debt ceiling by a majority vote.

The Democratic-led House passed a stand-alone bill to suspend the debt ceiling until December 16 next year, with support from only one Republican. But it is doomed to fail in the Senate with no backing from the opposition.