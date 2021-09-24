Elon Musk 'semi-separates' from girlfriend Grimes

The Tesla and SpaceX founder was last seen with Canadian singer Grimes at the Met Gala. Photo: Invision

Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes have “semi-separated” after three years together, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX chief revealed in an interview published on Friday.

The couple were last seen in public leaving the Met Gala in New York earlier this month.

More on Elon Musk Here's how much the Tesla chief earned in 2020

Celebrity magazine Page 6 quoted Mr Musk as saying the pair remain on good terms and are co-parenting their one-year old son, named X Æ A-Xii Musk.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Mr Musk said.

“It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in LA.

“She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

X is baby number six in Mr Musk's extensive brood. He has five children from his marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson.

He was also married not once but twice to Westworld actress Talulah Riley. They divorced for the second time in 2016.

Mr Musk's relationship with Grimes, whatever degree of separation it is in, seems more amicable than his increasingly fractious relationship with billionaire space race rival, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Last week, Amazon's satellite subsidiary, Kuiper Systems, filed a scathing comment with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), accusing Mr Musk and his companies of flouting regulations with a general attitude that “rules are for other people”.