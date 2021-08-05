At least 10 dead as van reportedly carrying migrants crashes in Texas

At least 10 people were killed after a passenger van suspected of transporting two dozen undocumented migrants was in a road accident in Texas on Wednesday, state officials and a witness said.

Texas Department of Public Security troopers said they were investigating a “major crash” near Falfurrias, a few miles from the Mexican border in the state's south-east.

A Ford passenger van was speeding north on a motorway when, a witness said, around 4pm, the driver “veered off the roadway, striking a metal utility pole and a stop sign".

“The driver and nine passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash,” the Texas Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez said there were 30 people in the vehicle at the time of the accident, The New York Times reported.

“It appears that they are undocumented immigrants, but we have to work with consulates,” Department of Public Security spokesman Sgt Nathan Brandley told AFP.

Earlier, the department said that 20 people had been transferred to hospital following the crash.

Smugglers often use overcrowded vehicles to ship migrants from the border.

In March, a reported smuggler was charged after 13 people died in a collision between a lorry and a crowded vehicle in southern California.

Migrant arrivals to the US had declined markedly at the onset of the pandemic but began to pick up slightly in 2020, before surging since President Joe Biden took office.

Republicans have accused Mr Biden of causing the spike in arrivals by relaxing the migration policies imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

