Migrant families arrested in Texas being flown to California for expulsion

Asylum-seeking migrants cross the Rio Grande river in Roma, TX Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the US from Mexico, in Roma, Texas. Reuters (GO NAKAMURA)

When Gabby Fajardo and her son Gerard, five, sneaked across the US-Mexico border near Brownsville, Texas, last month, they could have continued their journey into the US undetected.

They turned themselves over to authorities, however, hoping for a fresh shot at asylum after an initial application was rejected.

Instead of hearing her claim, Ms Fajardo said border agents took her to an overcrowded detention centre in Donna, Texas.

She and her son were then put on a plane to San Diego, California, 2,500 kilometres away, and deported to Tijuana, Mexico.

She initially thought she was being allowed to remain in the US to await her asylum claim.

"I was very happy and excited because I thought we were going to be processed, they were going to bring us in front of a judge, and we were all happy, everyone was happy," Ms Fajardo told The National.

“Then, when we saw we were going to get on a bus to continue on our way, I read a sign that said ‘currency exchange’ and I got scared because the currency exchange places are only on the border. Then I saw the wall. And I started to cry.”

Ms Fajardo is one of thousands of asylum seekers who have illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the US since Joe Biden became president in January, creating his first major crisis and one that critics have been quick to pounce on.

In March, Customs and Border Protections (CBP) agents apprehended more than 170,000 people along the southern border. That number was expected to be similar again in April, continuing an upward trend dating back to late last year.

This spike has created a challenge for the Biden administration which has struggled to set up emergency sites to deal with the migrants, many of them young children and teens.

In March, the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, bordering much of south-eastern Texas, stopped accepting returning migrants with young families who had crossed into the US due to the many dangers they could face upon return, including extortion, kidnapping and murder.

As a result, the US has started flying people to places bordering other Mexican states that have not instituted such a policy.

“They tell them that they're being paroled into the United States, that they're being processed and they don't tell them that they are being sent back to Mexico,” said Erika Pinheiro, litigation and policy director of Al Otro Lado, a law firm that helps migrants and which is representing Ms Fajardo.

“A lot of people that we encounter here say they don't even know what country they're in … they're just so disoriented.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration imposed Title 42, a programme that allows the US government to expel people who have recently been in a country where a communicable disease was present. According to WHO data, Mexico has recorded more than 2.3 million Covid-19 cases.

To the dismay of many Democratic supporters, the Biden administration has continued using the programme to prevent people from entering the country.

"Biden has kept the policy and actually done some things to make it even worse, and that's unfortunately the situation that Gabby was caught up in," Ms Pinheiro told The National.

Tijuana struggling to keep up

With no family or connections in Tijuana, Ms Fajardo and her son ended up at an overcrowded shelter.

“It was a blessing from God just to have a roof over our heads because it’s very hard to be somewhere that you don’t know, that’s not yours, that’s not your country, where you feel uncomfortable,” she said.

The thousands of migrants being deported into Tijuana face increasingly perilous and squalid conditions. With camps now full, many end up on the street.

“Of all this population of expelled, deported people that are arriving, very [problematic] conditions are increasing,” said Jose Luis Perez Canchola, the immigration liaison for the city of Tijuana.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 wo5 APR willy mexico A woman holds a young girl as she's about to board a US Border Patrol bus. The vast majority of migrants apprehended by US border patrol are returned to Mexico immediately under Title 42. Willy Lowry / The National

A CBP spokesman acknowledged that migrants picked up in the Rio Grande Valley were being processed at other places along the border, but he would not comment on how many or frequent the flights were.

"Several Border Patrol sectors have seen an increase in encounters. In order to process individuals as safely and expeditiously as possible, other sectors along the south-west border are assisting by processing these subjects at their facilities," the officer told The National.

Mr Perez Canchola has been involved in migrant issues since the 1970s and he said what’s happening in Tijuana is as bad as anything he has ever seen.

“This type of immigration is more dramatic, [the people are] more vulnerable, because it involves whole families, children travelling alone to escape the violence of the security crisis,” he said.

“There are also assaults here, battered women, assaulted women, migrants have been kidnapped. This has created a very complicated situation.”

Thanks to help from friends, Ms Fajardo and her son managed to return to Matamoros, Mexico, where she has a support network, while she awaits news of her asylum claim.

Sara Ruthven of The National provided Spanish-English translation for this piece

The specs: Audi e-tron Price, base: From Dh325,000 (estimate) Engine: Twin electric motors and 95kWh battery pack Transmission: Single-speed auto Power: 408hp Torque: 664Nm Range: 400 kilometres

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

The specs: 2018 Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE Price, base / as tested: Dh263,235 / Dh420,000 Engine: 3.0-litre supercharged V6 Power 375hp @ 6,500rpm Torque: 450Nm @ 3,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 9.4L / 100kms

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

Biog Age: 50 Known as the UAE’s strongest man Favourite dish: “Everything and sea food” Hobbies: Drawing, basketball and poetry Favourite car: Any classic car Favourite superhero: The Hulk original

ESSENTIALS The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Swiss fly direct from the UAE to Zurich from Dh2,855 return, including taxes.

The chalet

Chalet N is currently open in winter only, between now and April 21. During the ski season, starting on December 11, a week’s rental costs from €210,000 (Dh898,431) per week for the whole property, which has 22 beds in total, across six suites, three double rooms and a children’s suite. The price includes all scheduled meals, a week’s ski pass, Wi-Fi, parking, transfers between Munich, Innsbruck or Zurich airports and one 50-minute massage per person. Private ski lessons cost from €360 (Dh1,541) per day. Halal food is available on request.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

ENGLAND SQUAD Team: 15 Mike Brown, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Ben Te'o, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Dylan Hartley, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Joe Launchbury, 5 Maro Itoje, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Chris Robshaw, 8 Sam Simmonds Replacements 16 Jamie George, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Harry Williams, 19 George Kruis, 20 Sam Underhill, 21 Danny Care, 22 Jonathan Joseph, 23 Jack Nowell

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

