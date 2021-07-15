Iran forcing out desperate Afghans amid chaotic US withdrawal, UN says

Afghan newborns are perishing as desperate mothers migrate into a spiralling conflict

Taliban fighters have captured two Afghan border crossings with Iran and Turkmenistan, making rapid territorial gains after American troops started pulling out of Afghanistan. EPA

James Reinl
Jul 15, 2021

The UN said on Thursday that hundreds of thousands of Afghans have been deported from Iran to Afghanistan this year, where many face hunger, conflict and death amid a dizzying Taliban offensive.

UN humanitarian co-ordinator Ramiz Alakbarov said 627,000 Afghans had returned to Afghanistan from neighbouring countries this year — mostly from Iran — as Taliban fighters make blitzkrieg gains against the government.

“We are witnessing the deportations and removal, mostly from Iran, of large numbers of Afghans who are returning to the country,” Mr Alakbarov told reporters in New York.

“My message to all of the neighbours of Afghanistan is to … help people to uphold their rights for freedom of movement, to the right to seek refuge and our collective responsibility to protect every human being from any form of suffering.”

The Taliban have in recent weeks seized several major Afghan border crossings, including along the borders of Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, amid offensives to recapture large parts of the country as US and international forces withdraw.

There are estimated to be more than three million Afghans in Iran — where many have no legal status or basic rights — after being displaced during Afghanistan’s decades-long war. They face discrimination and Iranian politicians have frequently pushed for their removal.

Mr Alakbarov described “intensive movements” of people along Afghanistan's borders with Iran and Pakistan, where he witnessed high rates of malnutrition and “pregnant and lactating women being in very difficult condition”.

In one extended family group of displaced, cash-strapped Afghans, four women had delivered babies in the past three months, of which only one infant had survived, Mr Alakbarov said via a video link from the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Iran’s mission to the UN in New York did not immediately respond to The National’s request for comment.

Clashes between the Taliban and government forces have intensified in recent weeks as US-led international forces have been pulling out, with the insurgents gaining control over 170 districts, said Mr Alakbarov.

The worsening security situation has stoked fears of a new Afghan refugee crisis.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday met regional leaders in Uzbekistan and Pakistan, and said a conference of senior Afghan leaders would be held in a bid to solve the issue.

Diplomats have focused on pushing the rival Afghan sides towards a ceasefire, but the process is uncertain and many Afghans fear a worsening civil war or a return to rule by the Taliban, with their harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

Mr Alakbarov said he hoped for a peace deal that let Afghans keep basic freedoms.

“The worst-case scenario would be lack of such agreement and a possible civil war, continued bloodshed and continued antagonism between various factions,” he said in answer to a question from The National.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until they were ousted in 2001, weeks after the September 11 attacks on the US. They have since fought to expel foreign forces and overthrow a government in Kabul they decry as a corrupt western entity.

Updated: July 15th 2021, 7:17 PM
Tips for job-seekers
  • Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.
  • Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job.

David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

The specs

Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV

Power: 360bhp

Torque: 500Nm

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Price: from Dh282,870

On sale: now

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Quotations for a standard “silver” package:

House type/size

Price

Studio apartment

Dh1,350

1-bedroom apartment

Dh1,650

2-bedroom apartment

Dh2,000

3-bedroom apartment

Dh3,000

4-bedroom apartment

Dh3,500

5-bedroom apartment

Dh4,000

1-bedroom villa

Dh1,900

2-bedroom villa

Dh2,700

3-bedroom villa

Dh3,850

4-bedroom villa

Dh4,800

5-bedroom villa

Dh6,200

* Mr Usta packages with five service providers

* Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs

* +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

