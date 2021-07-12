Top US general in Afghanistan relinquishes command

General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, salutes as he receives the flag of US-led Resolute Support mission from US top commander of coalition forces in Afghanistan, General Austin "Scott" Miller, during an official handover ceremony at the Resolute Support headquarters in the Green Zone in Kabul on July 12, 2021. AFP

The top US general in Afghanistan relinquished command on Monday at a ceremony in the capital, the latest symbolic gesture bringing America's longest war nearer to an end even as the Taliban continue a bloody onslaught across the country.

General Austin "Scott" Miller — the highest-ranked officer on the ground in the war-torn nation — handed command to General Kenneth McKenzie, who will oversee remaining operations from a US-based headquarters.

Gen Miller has been in Afghanistan since 2018, but was charged more recently by commander-in-chief President Joe Biden with organising the final withdrawal of US troops, to be completed by the end of August.

The pace of the pullout — and multiple offensives launched recently by the Taliban — have raised fears that Afghanistan's security forces could be swiftly overwhelmed, particularly without vital US air support.

Mr Biden has made clear, however, that America's involvement in a war launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks has to end, and Afghans must chart their own future.

Most of the 2,500 US and 7,500 Nato troops who were in Afghanistan when Mr Biden detailed the final withdrawal in April have now gone, leaving Afghan troops to fight an emboldened Taliban seemingly bent on a military victory.

Peace talks between the insurgents and the government supposedly taking place in Doha have largely fizzled out.

"The command of this coalition has been the highlight of my military career," said Gen Miller, who survived a Taliban assassination attempt in 2018 that killed a senior Afghan official he was meeting with.

"I do know that the people of Afghanistan will be in my heart and on my mind, for the rest of my life," he added, after handing the coalition force flag to Gen McKenzie.

The US has already handed over to Afghan forces the vast Bagram Air Base, from where coalition forces carried out operations against the Taliban and jihadist groups for the past two decades.

About 650 American service members are expected to remain in Kabul, guarding Washington's sprawling diplomatic compound where Monday's ceremony took place.

Gen McKenzie, who praised Mr Miller for overseeing the withdrawal "safely and sensibly," said the American commitment to Afghanistan would continue despite the pullout.

"That we will do so from bases outside of Afghanistan indicates a change in posture but not a change in our resolve to support our partners," he said, as top Afghan officials and military officers attended the ceremony inside the heavily fortified green zone.

Gen Miller steps down at a time when the Taliban have captured a vast swath of territory, seizing dozens of districts, capturing key border crossings and even attacking a provincial capital in recent weeks.

Fighting continued across several regions of the country on Monday too, including in the southern province of Kandahar -- the birthplace of the hardline Islamist movement.

At Kandahar city's main hospital, scores of civilians wounded in the fighting were being treated on Monday.

"Now they are in need of blood, hope the youth will come forward and donate blood to save lives," said hospital director Daud Farhad.

But claims by the hardline group to control 85 percent of the country are impossible to verify independently — and strongly disputed by the government.

Last week in Moscow, a visiting Taliban delegation said the group now controls more than half the country's near-400 districts -- a claim steadfastly rejected by security force spokesman Ajmal Omar Shinwari.

He conceded a Taliban presence "in limited areas", but gave no alternative assessment of how much territory each side controlled.

Analysts say both sides exaggerate the territorial gains and casualties they inflict on each other, while playing down their own losses.

The situation has alarmed foreign nations, however, and on Sunday India became the latest country to evacuate its diplomats as security deteriorates.

Its foreign ministry said staff had been temporarily pulled from its consulate in Kandahar, where the Taliban are fighting with Afghan forces on the edge of the city.

Last week, Russia announced it had closed its consulate in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, while China also evacuated 210 nationals from the country.

The biog Favourite film: Motorcycle Dairies, Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday, Kagemusha Favourite book: One Hundred Years of Solitude Holiday destination: Sri Lanka First car: VW Golf Proudest achievement: Building Robotics Labs at Khalifa University and King’s College London, Daughters Driverless cars or drones: Driverless Cars

RESULTS 5pm Wathba Stallions Cup Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Munfared, Fernando Jara (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer) 5.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 6pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m Winner Dergham Athbah, Pat Dobbs, Mohamed Daggash 6.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m Winner Rajee, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri 7pm Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (D) 1,800m Winner Kerless Del Roc, Fernando Jara, Ahmed Al Mehairbi 7.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m Winner Pharoah King, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 8pm Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 (D) 2,000m Winner Sauternes Al Maury, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

The Gentlemen Director: Guy Ritchie Stars: Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant Three out of five stars

If you go The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates.

The trip

A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.

When to go

The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

Who are the Sacklers? The Sackler family is a transatlantic dynasty that owns Purdue Pharma, which manufactures and markets OxyContin, one of the drugs at the centre of America's opioids crisis. The family is well known for their generous philanthropy towards the world's top cultural institutions, including Guggenheim Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, Tate in Britain, Yale University and the Serpentine Gallery, to name a few. Two branches of the family control Purdue Pharma. Isaac Sackler and Sophie Greenberg were Jewish immigrants who arrived in New York before the First World War. They had three sons. The first, Arthur, died before OxyContin was invented. The second, Mortimer, who died aged 93 in 2010, was a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. The third, Raymond, died aged 97 in 2017 and was also a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. It was Arthur, a psychiatrist and pharmaceutical marketeer, who started the family business dynasty. He and his brothers bought a small company called Purdue Frederick; among their first products were laxatives and prescription earwax remover. Arthur's branch of the family has not been involved in Purdue for many years and his daughter, Elizabeth, has spoken out against it, saying the company's role in America's drugs crisis is "morally abhorrent". The lawsuits that were brought by the attorneys general of New York and Massachussetts named eight Sacklers. This includes Kathe, Mortimer, Richard, Jonathan and Ilene Sackler Lefcourt, who are all the children of either Mortimer or Raymond. Then there's Theresa Sackler, who is Mortimer senior's widow; Beverly, Raymond's widow; and David Sackler, Raymond's grandson. Members of the Sackler family are rarely seen in public.

