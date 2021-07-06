US withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 per cent complete

An Afghan scrap dealer sorts through items dumped by US forces at Bagram. EPA

The US military has almost completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, officials said on Tuesday, after the last American forces left the Bagram airbase outside Kabul.

“We have completed more than 90 per cent of the entire withdrawal process,” US Central Command said.

The pace of the US departure from Afghanistan, where an entire generation has grown up under a foreign military presence, has astonished many in the battered nation, where beleaguered security forces have relied to a major extent on western support.

Update on withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan July 5, 2021https://t.co/42K3EhRa8s — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 6, 2021

President Joe Biden in April said American troops would be out of Afghanistan by September 11 — the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that precipitated the US-led invasion — but the withdrawal appears to be a few weeks ahead of schedule.

“We expect it to be completed by the end of August,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week.

Since Mr Biden's decision to end America's longest war, the Pentagon has “retrograded” — or withdrawn — the equivalent of about 1,000 C-17 cargo planes filled with equipment while dumping thousands of tonnes of gear in Afghanistan. The US has also officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan military.

On Friday, US forces quit Bagram, the biggest US military installation in the country.

Afghan military officials told The Associated Press they were not given prior notice for the Bagram evacuation. Instead, electricity was shut off and US forces slipped away in the night.

“We [heard] some rumour that the Americans had left Bagram … and finally by seven o’clock in the morning, we understood that it was confirmed that they had already left Bagram,” Gen Mir Asadullah Kohistani, Bagram’s new commander, said.

