Taliban claim to control most of Afghanistan

Taliban officials, from left, Abdul Latif Mansoor, Shahabuddin Delawar and Suhail Shaheen hold a news conference in Moscow after talks with Russian officials. Reuters

A Taliban official said on Friday that the insurgents have seized of 85 per cent of territory in Afghanistan.

This claim was dismissed by experts, even as government officials expressed concern about the insurgents' gains in border areas.

“We control 250 of the 398 districts — that is, 85 per cent of the Afghan soil under our control,” Shahabuddin Delawar, one of a three-member Taliban delegation, told reporters in Moscow, after talks with Russian officials.

However, the claim was dismissed by independent experts tracking Afghanistan's conflict.

“The Taliban have routinely expressed inaccurate and exaggerated claims of how much territory they control in Afghanistan, and this claim was no different,” Jonathan Schroden, director at CNA, a non-profit research and analysis organisation, told The National.

“It’s propaganda, plain and simple.”

According to the Long War Journal, which maps the shifting control lines in the Afghan conflict, the Taliban hold sway in 205 districts. It says the number of districts under the government’s absolute control has dropped to 74, while 120 remain contested.

The Taliban claim follows concerted attacks on provincial centres, as well as border towns and trade points, which have raised concerns among regional stakeholders about the fighting spilling across the borders.

More than 1,000 Afghan soldiers crossed into Tajikistan, which hosts a Russian military base, after battles near the border this week.

Russia noted the increased tensions at the Afghan-Tajikistan border in its meetings with the Taliban on Friday, pointing out that the group occupies “a large part of border districts and currently controls about two-thirds of the border”.

“[We] urged [the Taliban] not to allow these tensions to spread outside the country,” Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said.

The group gave assurances “that they would not violate the borders of the Central Asian countries”, she said.

Similar concerns were raised by Iran, which has a border of almost 1,000 kilometres with Afghanistan, during a meeting with the Taliban and Afghan delegations in Tehran on Wednesday.

“We warn the Taliban not to get close to Iranian borders. This is Iran’s red line,” Shahriar Heidari, deputy head of the Iranian parliamentary committee on national security, told local media.

Taliban officials are currently meeting leaders of regional powers as the US and Nato forces withdraw from Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the American troop withdrawal would be completed in August.

The Taliban’s increased attacks on borders have affected trade, Afghan Finance Ministry spokesman Rafi Tabee told The National.

Quote As a result of the attacks, customs and operations on these borders have been suspended, affecting businesses in Afghanistan Rafi Tabee, Afghan Finance Ministry spokesman

“As a result of the attacks, customs and operations on these borders have been suspended, affecting businesses in Afghanistan,” Mr Tabee said.

“These borders and customs, along with the air corridor, are crucial to Afghan trade and connect our businesses to Central Asia and Europe.”

Mr Tabee blamed Pakistan, which is known to support and shelter the Taliban, for the increased attacks on trade routes, pointing out that the border with Pakistan had not been affected.

“The borders that were targeted are those operating independent of Pakistan and they don’t benefit from it,” he said.

“They don’t want Afghanistan to be economically independent of Pakistan.

“Even with the air corridor we share with the region, the fighting will impact our exports,” he said.

In one of the most significant border gains, the Taliban seized the Islam Qala crossing on the Afghan-Iran border in northern Herat province on Thursday. The insurgent group took over the town of Torghundi, a trade crossing with Turkmenistan, the same day.

However, an Afghan government official insisted that Afghan forces are battling the Taliban at Islam Qala.

“All Afghan security forces including the border units are present in the area, and efforts are under way to retake the site,” Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters on Thursday.

Islam Qala is not only an important trade route but also hosts one of the largest humanitarian operations in Afghanistan to support the hundreds of Afghans deported from Iran every day.

Inter-governmental body the International Organisation for Migration said it had to restrict operations and evacuate staff from Islam Qala on Wednesday, after days of fighting and Taliban attacks.

“The Taliban have had control of Islam Qala township for three days, and the Kohsan district administrative centre fell [Thursday] morning,” Nicholas Bishop, an IOM emergency response officer, told The National.

Earlier this year, IOM had to evacuate its staff from Spin Boldak in Kandahar, on the border with Pakistan, he said.

“Borders are increasingly being targeted by the Taliban; in Nimruz, the Kang district was taken on Wednesday, which is not far from Zarang, which is the site of a border crossing from Iran as well,” Mr Bishop said.

“Borders represent a lot of revenue and control. They are definitely a target for takeovers.”

Mr Schroden, the CNA director, said targeting borders and ports was not only an attempt to disrupt supply chains but also to isolate the country.

“The Taliban’s capture of border towns fits with their strategy of attempting to isolate and lay siege to Afghanistan’s major cities,” he said.

“It also appears to be part of an effort to proactively cut off foreign aid routes to resistance militias that have formed or are forming in the north and west of the country,” he said, referring to local uprisings across against Taliban sieges in several provinces.

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

Details Through Her Lens: The stories behind the photography of Eva Sereny Forewords by Jacqueline Bisset and Charlotte Rampling, ACC Art Books

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

Find the right policy for you Don’t wait until the week you fly to sign up for insurance – get it when you book your trip. Insurance covers you for cancellation and anything else that can go wrong before you leave. Some insurers, such as World Nomads, allow you to book once you are travelling – but, as Mr Mohammed found out, pre-existing medical conditions are not covered. Check your credit card before booking insurance to see if you have any travel insurance as a benefit – most UAE banks, such as Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, have cards that throw in insurance as part of their package. But read the fine print – they may only cover emergencies while you’re travelling, not cancellation before a trip. Pre-existing medical conditions such as a heart condition, diabetes, epilepsy and even asthma may not be included as standard. Again, check the terms, exclusions and limitations of any insurance carefully. If you want trip cancellation or curtailment, baggage loss or delay covered, you may need a higher-grade plan, says Ambareen Musa of Souqalmal.com. Decide how much coverage you need for emergency medical expenses or personal liability. Premium insurance packages give up to $1 million (Dh3.7m) in each category, Ms Musa adds. Don’t wait for days to call your insurer if you need to make a claim. You may be required to notify them within 72 hours. Gather together all receipts, emails and reports to prove that you paid for something, that you didn’t use it and that you did not get reimbursed. Finally, consider optional extras you may need, says Sarah Pickford of Travel Counsellors, such as a winter sports holiday. Also ensure all individuals can travel independently on that cover, she adds. And remember: “Cheap isn’t necessarily best.”

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Four-day collections of TOH Day Indian Rs (Dh) Thursday 500.75 million (25.23m) Friday 280.25m (14.12m) Saturday 220.75m (11.21m) Sunday 170.25m (8.58m) Total 1.19bn (59.15m) (Figures in millions, approximate)

The biog Fatima Al Darmaki is an Emirati widow with three children She has received 46 certificates of appreciation and excellence throughout her career She won the 'ideal mother' category at the Minister of Interior Awards for Excellence Her favourite food is Harees, a slow-cooked porridge-like dish made from boiled wheat berries mixed with chicken

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

