Laurent Ballesta claims second Wildlife Photographer of the Year win with horseshoe crab

French underwater photographer and marine biologist Laurent Ballesta has once again clinched the esteemed Wildlife Photographer of the Year title.

His winning photograph showcases a tri-spine horseshoe crab gliding through the protected waters of Pangatalan Island, Philippines, accompanied by three golden trevally fish.

Judging panel chairwoman Kath Moran lauded the image as “luminescent”, underscoring its significance in depicting an ancient species now under threat.

Mr Ballesta is only the second person in the Natural History Museum's 59-year-old competition to have won the prize twice.

His first award was in 2021 for a shot of camouflage grouper fish in a swirl of eggs and sperm in Fakarava, French Polynesia.

The Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year award went to Carmel Bechler from Israel for snapping several barn owls in a hollowed-out concrete building by a roadside.

He used his family's car as a hide with long exposure times to capture the light trails of passing traffic.

The competition, hosted by the Natural History Museum, welcomed nearly 50,000 entries from 95 countries this year.

In reflecting on this year's entries, Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, emphasised the powerful messages they carry about human impact on nature.

“While inspiring absolute awe and wonder, this year's winning images present compelling evidence of our impact on nature – both positive and negative,” he said.