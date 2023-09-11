John Lewis boss says high streets risk becoming a ‘looting ground’ amid surge in theft

The boss of retailer John Lewis says the government must review the future of the British high street, which she says risks becoming a “looting ground” for shoplifters.

Dame Sharon White said ministers must set up a royal commission into the state of the UK's town centres, which she describes as “shells of their former selves” after an increase in vacant shops and a sharp rise in anti-social behaviour.

The British Retail Consortium said in a report in July that about 6,000 shops have closed down over the past five years, largely due to “crippling business rates and the impact of the Covid lockdowns”.

READ MORE Arrests on London's Oxford Street following social media disorder plans

In a letter published in The Telegraph, Dame Sharon said retailers are “unfairly hit” by business rates, adding that a royal commission could develop proposals for a fairer system which keeps up with the changing face of the high street and shopping habits.

She added: “High streets have long represented the spirit – the centre – of local communities. Yet they risk becoming a looting ground for emboldened shoplifters and organised gangs.”

Retailers have lost more than £1 billion due to shoplifting over the past year, according to the British Retail Consortium, with cases having risen by a quarter from the previous year.

Dame Sharon, who is chairwoman of John Lewis Partnership, which also includes upmarket supermarket brand Waitrose, staunchly defended UK high streets which she said "help define our towns and cities and create civic pride".

“Boarded-up shops and dwindling numbers of banks and post offices” have resulted in a “seemingly endless” rows of vaping and charity shops.

“For too many local residents, the heart has been ripped out of their community”, she added.

The retail boss said a royal commission – an independent public inquiry – could give them a much-needed boost.

There needs to be a “holistic view” of the problems facing high streets, rather than individually investigating issues such as tax, crime, planning, housing and environmental policy, she said.

Last month, it was revealed that Waitrose and John Lewis would offer free coffee to on-duty police officers in their stores in an effort to deter shoplifters.

The company said that a visible presence of police would make thieves “think twice” about stealing.

John Lewis is set to unveil its half-year financial results on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the group reported a £78 million loss before exceptional items for the latest financial year.