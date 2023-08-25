National Crime Agency launches inquiry into Kenneth Law over 88 drug deaths

An investigation has been launched into the deaths of 88 people in Britain who bought products from Canada-based websites that were allegedly selling lethal substances to assist with suicide.

It comes after Canadian man Kenneth Law, 57, was arrested in Ontario and charged with two counts of counselling and aiding suicide after allegedly selling a lethal substance to people across the world.

Canadian police say Mr Law, from the Toronto area, used a string of websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance commonly used to cure meats that can prove fatal if ingested.

Peel Regional Police in Ontario say the chemical can reduce oxygen levels, impair breathing and result in death if consumed in sufficient amounts.

Mr Law is accused of sending 1,200 packages to 40 countries and is also under investigated in the US, Italy, Australia and New Zealand.

Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) received information in April suggesting a number of people in the UK had bought products from websites that were selling substances to assist with suicide, which it passed on to police.

In total, 232 people in the UK were identified as having bought products from the websites in Canada in the two-year period up to April.

The NCA said 88 of those had died.

“At this early stage there are no confirmed links between the items purchased from the websites and cause of death in any of these cases,” the law enforcement agency said.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of those who have died," said Craig Turner, NCA deputy director. "They are being supported by specially trained officers from police forces.

“In consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the NCA has taken the decision to conduct an investigation into potential criminal offences committed in the UK. This operation is under way.”