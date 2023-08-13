UK government scientist who helped country through Covid killed in bike crash

A scientist who helped steer Britain through the Covid pandemic has been killed in a cycling accident in Italy.

Susannah Boddie, 27, was the lead health data scientist and also worked as a health team manager at No 10 Downing Street.

It is believed Ms Boddie's work involved offering advice to the Government in its handling of the pandemic.

She suffered fatal injuries after being thrown from her bike as she descended a steep downhill trail on a woodland path on the Brescia side of Lake Garda on Saturday morning, the Daily Mail reports.

Police in Italy said her partner raised the alarm and the circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

Read more Tributes paid to former Emirates pilot killed in plane crash

Ms Boddie's family paid tribute and recalled the affection with which she was held by her family and friends.

“Susannah lived life to the full and had achieved so much in her short life,” they said.

“She crammed more into her life than you would have thought possible. She was the loveliest, kindest person who always inspired and cared for others and was adored by all her many friends.

“She will leave the biggest hole in our family and that of Rob, her much-loved partner.

“She was the most wonderful daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend you could ever wish for, and her memory will continue to inspire us in all we do.”

Ms Boddie was cycling in the Lake Garda area. Pixabay

Ms Boddie was a Cambridge University graduate who gained a degree in pharmacology and also had a master's degree in systems biology, according to her LinkedIn account.

A Downing Street spokesman added: “Susannah was an incredible scientist, an inspiring sportswoman, a loved and admired colleague and friend to those at No 10 and many others within the civil service.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”