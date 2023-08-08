British Museum 'evacuated after knife incident'

Police arrested a man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm on Tuesday after a visitor to the British Museum was reportedly stabbed in the queue.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was knifed in the arm close to the museum. He was taken to hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Visitors were evacuated from the museum, which is expected to remain closed until tomorrow.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

A Met Police statement said: "A man was treated for a stab wound to the arm at the scene and taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital.

A police tent outside the British Museum in London after a man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous body harm. PA

"His condition is being assessed.

"This was an isolated incident and there is no outstanding risk to the public. It is not being treated as terror-related.

"The scene may be in place for much of today."

In a statement posted on social media, Scotland Yard said the "isolated incident" occurred at the junction of Russell Street/Museum St at around 10am.

A spokesman said there was "no outstanding risk to the public".

People who had been asked to leave the museum said on social media there was a man with a knife in the queue.

A 27-year-old American tourist said she was about to enter the queue when she was told to leave by police because someone had been stabbed.

The visitor from New York was leaving a Starbucks directly across from the museum on Great Russell Street when police approached her.

"I was standing across the street at the Starbucks walking out to get into the line," she said.

"We decided it was a good time to go, then we walked out and a cop directly in front of us told us we needed to leave and that the crime scene was large.

"I heard that someone was stabbed and the ambulance was parked inside near the grass area and then rushed down the street, right by me, with police following behind.

"A cop told me the museum is completely closed until tomorrow."

The British Museum opened in 1759 and is home to a number of controversial objects.

This is a developing story.