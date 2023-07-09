Joe Biden's UK visit risks being overshadowed by cluster bombs for Ukraine controversy

President Joe Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine risks overshadowing his visit to the UK.

The Democrat leader will leave behind a firestorm of criticism over his latest choice of ammunition for Kyiv, which has seen furious members of his own party trying to block the donations.

He will touch down on British soil on Sunday evening to more controversy and divisions over his move.

The White House on Friday announced that Mr Biden’ had approved the transfer of cluster bombs to Ukraine.

Rishi Sunak, who will host his American counterpart for talks in London on Monday, has declined to back him up, stressing that Britain “discourages” the use of such weapons.

Lord Ricketts, who served as the UK’s first national security adviser, told Sky News that Nato allies “are all very uncomfortable with this” decision.

“It is a hard choice of the kind that countries have to make in wartime,” he said. “I am uncomfortable with it, yes I wish it wasn’t being done, but I think we can understand why they are doing it.”

Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves told Sky News that cluster bombs are not “appropriate weapons” to send to Ukraine.

President Biden will arrive in Downing Street on Monday for talks with Rishi Sunak. No 10

The UK is one of more than 120 signatories of the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans the manufacturing, use, transfer and stockpiling of cluster munitions.

The US, Ukraine and Russia are not signatories of the international Convention.

Campaigners argue that civilians account for the vast majority of casualties caused by such weapons.

Unexploded cluster munitions deployed decades ago are still lying dormant in Vietnam and Laos, according to the Cluster Munition Coalition. The activist group trying to get the weapons banned everywhere say the weapons are dropped from aircraft or fired from the ground or sea, opening up in mid-air to release hundreds of submunitions that can saturate an area the size of several football pitches.

The Coalition said sometimes “large numbers of the submunitions fail to function as designed, and instead land on the ground without exploding, where they remain as very dangerous duds”.

Barbara Lee, a Democrat congresswoman representing California, lambasted President Biden’s decision, saying she was “alarmed” at the thought of cluster munitions being used in Ukraine.

“The US and Ukraine don’t need to stoop to Putin’s level,” she tweeted.

Democrats representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Sara Jacobs of California on Friday introduced an amendment that would effectively block the transfer of these munitions.

Ms Omar warned: “the innocent victims of the cluster munitions will almost exclusively be Ukrainian civilians.”

She likened the use of cluster bombs to a violation of human rights.

“We have to be clear: if the US is going to be a leader on international human rights, we must not participate in human rights abuses,” she said.

Bill Richardson, who served as energy secretary and UN ambassador during the Clinton administration, also voiced his disapproval of Mr Biden’s latest move.

Mr Richardson told CNN he would have advised the President against the decision if he was in his administration.

“I worry about civilians, non-combatants getting exposed to this,” he explained. “So I’m concerned. I don’t know who advised the President on this.”

Mr Sunak and Mr Biden put on a united front at a joint press conference in the White House last month. But behind the scenes there are tensions.

The US President is understood to have blocked Ben Wallace's bid to become Nato's next secretary-general over the fact that he once served as a British soldier in Northern Ireland.

Mr Biden, who has Irish ancestry, has made no secret of his support for Ireland and has been accused by some figures of showing a hatred for Britain.

On Monday, Mr Biden will travel to Windsor Castle where he will have tea with King Charles III.

His stopover in the UK will come ahead of the crunch two-day Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday.

US donations of cluster bombs for Ukraine are likely to feature heavily in discussions between the alliance's 31 member states.