British Army admits soldier was victim of anti-Islamic discrimination

A Muslim solider was the victim of anti-Islamic discrimination, including being mocked for attending prayers and given pork to eat during Ramadan, the British Army has admitted.

Former private Ebrima Bayo, 39, was also denied hot food served to fellow soldiers when he broke his fast and said he was mocked by colleagues when he went to Friday prayers, as well as being singled out for extra security checks.

The father of three recalled that on the first day of Ramadan in 2017 the only food left in the canteen for him and a Muslim colleague were bacon and sausage sandwiches, despite army chefs knowing that, as Muslims, they didn’t eat pork, The Guardian reported.

Read more Taliban takeover: British troops feared they would not make it home during the evacuation

Mr Bayo, described as an "excellent soldier", was serving with the Royal Logistic Corps in Cyprus at the time.

At returning from patrols after the canteen shut after 6pm, soldiers were normally served a hot meal, except him and his Muslim colleague, who were given cold food.

The discrimination led to his eventual decision to leave the army, despite having wanted to serve since he was young, inspired by the service of his grandfather during the Second World War.

Ebrina Bayo was a soldier in the Royal Logistic Corps. Getty Images

Mr Bayo complained to the Ministry of Defence, but it was only in March – after a court ruled his case would be heard at a full employment tribunal – that it apologised and awarded him compensation.

Both the way he was treated and the delay in handling his complaint left him with the view the army is “institutionally racist”.

Mr Bayo is originally from Gambia, a Commonwealth nation from which the British army recruits.

After joining the army in 2004, he served full-time for six years, then spent time as a reservist before re-joining to serve full-time in Cyprus.

The British Army has now apologised "for the anti-Islamic bias, both conscious and unconscious within the unit” as well as the “culturally insensitive attitude on the part of the chain of command”.

It added that Mr Bayo was an “excellent” soldier and that he had received an undisclosed sum in compensation.

The Ministry of Defence has been approached for comment.