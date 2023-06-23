Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe receives ovation at Glastonbury Festival

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was jailed in Iran for six years, has been warmly received at the Glastonbury Festival, where the audience gave her a standing ovation.

The British-Iranian charity worker shared her experiences and insights about being held political prisoner during a discussion about the rights of women in Iran at the festival's Left Field stage, joined by an all-female panel.

Her speech was marked with raw emotion as she talked about her six-year separation from her daughter, who was only 22 months old when Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested, in a case widely seen by the international community as being politically motivated.

“I was used as a political pawn in something that predated me,” she said.

She said while in prison, she had very limited access to news from the outside world and was unaware of the #FreeNazanin campaign.

However, she was smuggled a “very low-quality picture” showing a banner at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival calling for her release.

“That shows how far your story can get if people care about you,” she told the crowd.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe emphasised the power of collective action and urged the audience to continue advocating for those oppressed or detained in countries such as Iran.

From left, Iranian-born British comedian Shappi Khorsandi, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and film produer Hanan Abdalla at the Glastonbury Festival. PA

An emotional standing ovation

As she concluded her speech, applause gradually swelled into a standing ovation.

Overwhelmed, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe stood up and clapped in response, pressing her hands to her chest in gratitude.

“What just happened there was a dream come true,” said fellow panel member Shappi Khorsandi, an Iranian-born British comedian, reflecting the collective sentiment of the audience.

"In the six years that you were gone we lived for this moment."

A glance at Nazanin's story

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager for the Thomas Reuters Foundation, was arrested in Iran in 2016 during a visit to her family.

Accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government, she was sentenced to five years in prison.

Her case attracted significant international attention and she was released in 2022.

A festival with a cause

Glastonbury Festival, held annually in Pilton, Somerset, England, is one of the largest greenfield music and performing arts festivals in the world.

Besides being a platform for various music genres, the festival also has a history of highlighting important social issues.

Its Left Field stage, where Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe shared her story, is dedicated to debates, music, and activism, promoting causes such as social justice and workers' rights.