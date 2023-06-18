Nicola Sturgeon makes first comments since arrest

The former first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has spoken in public for the first time since she was arrested and released without charge six days ago, amid a police investigation into the finances of the Scottish National Party.

“You know I can't say very much just now,” Ms Sturgeon told reporters gathered outside her home in Glasgow.

“What I will say is [to] reiterate the statement I issued last Sunday, which is I am certain that I have done nothing wrong.

“I intend to be back in [the Scottish] parliament in the early part of the week. I'll make myself available for questions then, obviously within the constraints that I am referring to right now.

“For now, I intend to go home, catch up with some family.”

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to press outside her home on Sunday, in Glasgow. Getty Images

'I have done nothing wrong'

She was questioned by police investigating the SNP's finances and was released without charge on June 11 pending further investigation. She then spent a week away from her Glasgow house.

Asked by a reporter if she is considering resigning from the SNP, Ms Sturgeon said: “I have done nothing wrong, and that is the only thing I'm going to say today.”

“It's for others to comment as they say fit, but that's my position, and I'm entitled to take it.”

Ms Sturgeon confirmed that no conditions have been placed on her by the police after she was released from custody without charge, pending further investigation.