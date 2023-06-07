Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery

Pope Francis will undergo abdominal surgery on Wednesday afternoon at Rome's Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said in a statement.

Doctors will perform a “laparotomy and abdominal wall plastic surgery with prosthesis” to treat a “recurrent, painful and worsening” constriction of the intestine, it said.

Pope Francis, 86, will be put under general anesthesia and hospitalised for several days, the Vatican said, adding the Pope's medical team decided in recent days that surgery was required.

In July 2021, the Pope spent 10 days at Gemelli to remove 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his large intestine to treat severe inflammation and narrowing of the colon.

In an interview in January, he said the diverticulosis, or bulges in his intestinal wall that prompted the 2021 surgery, had returned.

He appeared in good form Wednesday morning at his audience in St. Peter’s Square, zipping around the square in his popemobile greeting the faithful.

He also had two meetings Wednesday morning beforehand, the Vatican said.

A laparotomy is open abdominal surgery. It can help a surgeon both diagnose and treat issues.

"The stay at the health facility will last several days to allow for the normal post-operative course and full functional recovery,” the statement said.

Pope Francis went to the Gemelli on Tuesday for what the Vatican said were medical tests. It revealed no details at the time.

In late May, he cleared his schedule after coming down with a fever, two months after he was treated for bronchitis in hospital.

The Argentine pope had part of one lung removed when he was a young man.

He also suffers from sciatica nerve pain and has been using a wheelchair and walker for more than a year because of strained ligaments in his knee.

Pope Francis has had a packed schedule of late, with multiple audiences each day. The Vatican has recently confirmed a travel-filled August, when the Holy See and Italy are usually on vacation, with a four-day visit to Portugal the first week of August and a similarly long trip to Mongolia starting August 31.

In a sign that the trips were very much on, the Vatican on Tuesday released the planned itinerary for his visit to Portugal for World Youth Day events in early August.

The itinerary confirms a typically busy schedule that includes all the protocol meetings of an official state visit plus multiple events with young people and a day trip to the Marian shrine at Fatima.