Rishi Sunak seeks migrants return deal with Moldova

The UK and Moldova are beginning talks on a migrants return agreement, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday.

The planned agreement the UK envisions would allow it to return foreign nationals who have violated immigration law, and is similar to a deal already reached with Georgia that is just coming into force.

“Europe is facing unprecedented threats at our borders. From [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's utter contempt of other countries' sovereignty to the rise in organised immigration crime across our continent,” Mr Sunak said on Wednesday.

“We cannot address these problems without Europe's governments and institutions working closely together. In every meeting, every summit, every international gathering like this, the security of our borders must be top of the agenda.

“The UK will be at the heart of this international effort to stop the boats and defend our national security.”

He will tell the European Political Community (EPC) meeting in Moldova on Thursday that stopping illegal migration and securing borders should be at the top of the agenda for European leaders.

Migrant crossings into the EU increased by 64 per cent last year, according to the UK government.

The EPC was created last year to help leaders from 47 European countries address the biggest transnational challenges.

In Britain, migration is a hot topic. Mr Sunak has promised to cut migration to the UK, especially the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

In recent weeks, Mr Sunak has agreed measures to reduce Channel crossings with France and a new returns deal with Albania.

He also agreed with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to develop working arrangements between UK agencies and the EU border agency Frontex, now that the UK has left the EU.

Mr Sunak will meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday.

He is also expected to announce an increase in bilateral intelligence sharing with Bulgaria to crackdown on criminal gangs involved in illegal migration.

Moldova has accepted thousands of refugees from Ukraine since the Russian invasion last year and support for Ukraine and Moldova in the face of Russian aggression is likely to be on the agenda.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in March announced £10 million ($12.3m) of funding for Moldova, earmarked for economic and governance reforms, and including the energy sector.