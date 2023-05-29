James Cleverly to visit Nato's eastern flank on two-stop visit to Europe

Britain's Foreign Secretary is to visit Nato’s “eastern flank” during a two-stop trip to Europe to meet the country’s military partners.

James Cleverly will arrive in Estonia on Tuesday to meet members of the government and UK military personnel.

On Wednesday he will fly to Norway for a meeting of Nato foreign ministers, with the war in Ukraine set to top an agenda that will also include a discussion of Sweden's accession, ahead of a key summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July.

Speaking ahead of the trip, Mr Cleverly said: “In Estonia, across land, sea and air, British personnel are on the front line protecting Europe’s security and deterring Russia’s cruel and catastrophic aggression.

“As Nato allies, we are stronger than ever before – unified against hostility and in defence of democracy and freedom.

“Not only is our military leading the way, our diplomats are working across the globe to galvanise our partners and strengthen international efforts to ensure Putin faces the consequences of his barbaric actions.”

During Mr Cleverly’s stop off in Estonia, his first official trip to the country, he will visit the Royal Navy's HMS Albion in the Baltic Sea and see first-hand how British forces personnel are leading Nato’s land and air missions.

James Cleverly is expected to stress the UK's desire for continued close co-operation on European security, including on support for Ukraine. PA Wire

At Amari airbase, the Foreign Secretary will witness RAF Typhoons taking to the skies as the current lead nation for Baltic air policing out of Estonia, and see British Army Apache and Wildcat helicopters supporting multinational exercises.

He is expected to stress the UK's desire for continued close co-operation on European security, including on support for Ukraine, which was invaded by its neighbour Russia last year, and the need to tackle illegal migration.

In Estonia he will also speak with people working in the country's technology sector to promote economic ties with the UK, and visit a school for children of Ukrainian refugees.

Mr Cleverly is expected to use the informal Nato meeting on Wednesday in Norway to push for Sweden to join Nato ahead of the summit in July.

Objections from Turkey and Hungary have so far slowed the process for Swedish membership.