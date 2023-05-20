Copy of first English translation of Quran goes on sale at London rare book fair

A first-edition copy of the oldest English translation of the Quran is to go on sale at a book fair in London.

British rare bookseller H M Fletcher is selling the Quran, which was translated as The Alcoran of Mahomet in 1649 by Alexander Ross.

Mr Ross was chaplain to King Charles I. He did not know Arabic and translated his version from a French translation by Andre du Ryer, published in 1647.

The event is being run by Firsts at the Saatchi Gallery in London.

The fair is hosting more than 100 international antiquarian dealers.

The theme of this year's event is Shakespeare: 400 Years of Influence, celebrating four centuries since the publication of the playwright’s First Folio.

A copy of the First Folio will be presented by Peter Harrington, allowing visitors to see it.

It is one of the rarest of his plays as most copies of The Third Folio were destroyed in the Great Fire of London.

The copy of the oldest English translation of the Quran, which will go on sale at a book fair in London. Photo: H M Fletcher

The fair will include many other artefacts from the Elizabethan age, including Queen Elizabeth I’s Second Great Seal, which was created at a time when she was trying to cement her public image.

Jonkers Rare Books will display a copy of Madagascar, the first edition of the 1638 book of poems by William Davenant, Shakespeare’s godson, which includes the poem In Remembrance of Master William Shakespeare.

Exhibitor Kagerou Bunko will be bringing a first edition of the first Japanese translation of the Merchant of Venice (1883) by Tsutomu Inoue, illustrated by the artist and printmaker Utagawa Yoshimune II.

Among other items, this year’s fair will include a handwritten letter by 16th century English statesman Thomas Cromwell organising the marriage of his son Richard; the complete handwritten manuscript of Arthur Conan Doyle’s story The Bully of Brocas Court, and one of only five handwritten pages from Charles Dickens’s manuscript of The Pickwick Papers still in private hands.

Hyraxia Books will be bringing a series of storyboard drawings made for the opening scenes of the film Superman film 1978.

Many of the books present at Firsts originate from the collections of prominent cultural figures.

Peter Harrington Books will be displaying a copy of Wisden’s Cricketer’s Almanack, the most valuable book on the sport in a copy, which was once owned by the BBC Test Match Special commentator John Arlott.

Firsts London is one of the world's leading rare book fairs and showcases unique and unusual items from more than 100 leading UK and international dealers.