Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, surprises Eurovision audience with piano performance

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, showcased her piano playing skills during the opening performance of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The princess contributed a pre-recorded instrumental piece, recorded earlier this month in the majestic Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

The instrumental, a creative collaboration between Joe Price and Kojo Samuel, saw the princess elegantly clad in a blue Jenny Packham dress, accessorised with earrings that once belonged to the late Queen.

A #Eurovision surprise 🎹



A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry.



Enjoy the show, Liverpool 🪩 pic.twitter.com/y4WDuWvOvb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2023

The brief 10-second clip of the princess' performance was incorporated into the act by the previous year's victors, the Kalush Orchestra.

The ensemble, which also featured contributions from famed individuals such as Lord Lloyd-Webber, Sam Ryder, Ms Banks, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings, and Joss Stone, enraptured the audience.

The opening sequence captured the Kalush Orchestra reviving their winning entry, Stefania, shot at the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in the bustling heart of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

Kate Middleton, who holds a grade three in piano and a grade five in theory, is no stranger to musical collaborations. She previously accompanied pop sensation Tom Walker on the piano as he delivered his unreleased Christmas song, “For Those Who Can't Be Here,” during a 2021 carol service she hosted at Westminster Abbey.

That moving service, broadcasted on ITV on Christmas Eve, paid homage to the “inspirational” individuals who selflessly served their communities during the pandemic. The princess' duet with Walker was reported to have moved Walker's mother to “floods of tears.”

Loreen from Sweden performs on stage at the Grand Final of the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. EPA

Former Swedish champion Loreen returned to the stage in Liverpool, striving for her second victory in the renowned contest.

Representing Sweden once again, the singer, who previously clinched the title in 2012, performed her dance-pop anthem “Tattoo” for the international voting public from an illuminated, enclosed space on stage.

Zelenskyy barred from addressing the audience

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to address the Eurovision Song Contest final on Saturday, but has been barred from doing so because an alliance of international broadcasters feared it could politicise the event.

He was expected to use the platform to implore the event's global audience of millions to continue backing his country in its fight to repel its Russian invaders.

But the European Broadcasting Union, an alliance of 112 member organisations that organises the annual contest along with the host broadcaster, which this year is the BBC, has refused permission.

The EBU's management team said Mr Zelenskyy had “laudable intentions” but that “regrettably” his request was against the rules.