Liverpool pulls out all the stops to celebrate Ukrainian culture at Eurovision

Liverpool has rolled out the blue-and-yellow carpet for thousands of Ukrainians attending the Eurovision Song Contest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to deliver a video message to the crowd at Eurovision's final on Saturday night, despite saying he would have preferred if one of Ukraine's neighbouring countries had stepped in to host the event.

While the north-west English city is known for being the home of the Beatles and the unique scouse accent, it has been transformed into what resembles an overseas Ukrainian metropolis.

Businesses and households have made their support for the nation known by plastering flags on their windows.

Here are five things with a Ukrainian twist happening in the city this week.

Walking tours

Visitors to Liverpool can learn about Ukrainian artwork on display during an immersive walking tour of the city. By scanning QR codes on their phones, they can access audio recordings explaining the powerful meanings behind the paintings, including stories from artists on the front lines of Ukraine.

The tour is a collaboration between Ukrainian producer and cultural activist Veronika Skilarova and British director and writer Zoe Lafferty. It brings participants on a journey from the Everyman Theatre, through the Cultural Quarter to Liverpool Parish Church.

Ukrainian journalist Maria Romanenko is offering free walking tours of Liverpool for refugees from her homeland.

Addressing the city’s mayor and council on Twitter, she said “thanks for your hospitality” and praised the “gorgeous views” of the city’s high points.

Protect the Beats art installation, part of Liverpool's Eurovision celebration. PA

Ms Romanenko was this week given a Point of Life award by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for her work resettling Ukrainians in Manchester.

Ukrainian cuisine

Eurovision Village in Pier Head will offer authentic Ukrainian dishes to visitors.

The menu at the Discover Ukraine section includes traditional concoctions such as borscht with smoked pears, chebureki (deep fried dough with lamb mince and herbs) and dumplings with cherries.

Local chefs are also trying their hand at Ukrainian cuisine by revising restaurant menus to include classics at the weekend.

As part of the Eat Drink Ukraine theme at hospitality venues in Royal Albert Dock, Syrnk — a Ukrainian cheesecake topped with caramelised apples — will be sold, among other delicacies from the eastern European nation.

Jamala performance

Ukrainian singer Jamala will perform songs from her latest album for the Eurovision audience on Thursday evening.

The artist, who won Eurovision 2016, will be joined on stage by the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

Jamala refuted the idea that members of the public vote for the winner of the competition on political grounds, stressing the central role emotion plays in whether a person connects to a tune.

“If people feel this sympathy to you, they [are] going to vote for you,” she told the Associated Press.

Eurovision 2022 was won by Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra, which gave Kyiv the right to host this year’s competition in any part of the country. But Russia’s invasion meant it was deemed unsafe to host the gathering and the UK offered to step in.

Gathering of refugees

Many of the more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees who now call Britain their home will travel to Liverpool this weekend to watch Eurovision and celebrate their culture.

Jane Townend of the United to Assist Refugees UK (UAREK) in Wrexham, North Wales, said the charity raised £1,000 ($1,250) to transport Ukrainians to the opening event last Sunday and repeat the journey for the final on Saturday.

“Some of them were in tears,” she told The National. “One lady was 65 and had never been to a concert. We put jewels on their faces and they sent pictures to their people they know are refugees in other countries.

Ukrainian refugees supported by the United to Assist Refugees UK charity head to the Eurovision opening night. Photo: Jane Townend

“Everyone is really happy and excited that they get to be part of it to celebrate Ukraine, celebrate hope and music.”

UAREK, which runs a centre in Wrexham, also helps people from other countries who have sought refuge from war, violence and persecution.

Ms Townend, originally from Liverpool, praised the city’s residents for going all-out in preparation for Eurovision.

“Liverpool has really taken the Ukrainians to heart,” she said. “It’s all about Ukraine. It’s not about the UK. Every window in every shop is covered in blue and yellow — you wouldn’t even think you’re in Liverpool at the moment."

Ms Townend said it was heart-warming to see people from different cultures support each other in their time of need.

“A Ukrainian got a text last night as he was cooking at our hub to say his friend has been killed,” she said. “He was cooking for people from Wales, Afghanistan and Ukraine and they all came around him together.

“People say that the charity has been a guardian for them.”

Ukrainians who live in Wrexham hold Welsh and Ukrainian flags outside the Eurovision venue. Photo: Jane Townend

Light display

From the Eurovision Village, revellers can view a light display in honour of Ukraine.

The Woodside Ventilation Tower on the Wirral’s waterfront is being brought to life each night in blue and yellow. The Eurovision logo is also projected on to the building.

Liverpool is doing us all proud in hosting #Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine. Tonight we celebrated just how powerful this contest is in uniting us through music.



As my friend @ZelenskyyUa says, one day this contest will be hosted in a victorious, free Ukraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/pT68UkBvyZ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 10, 2023

No 10 Downing Street said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would not be attending but he was sending his good wishes.

Mr Sunak hosted an event at No 10 on Wednesday night to celebrate Ukrainian music.