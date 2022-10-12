UK Homes for Ukraine scheme being 'quietly phased out' as refugees struggle

Groups are concerned that Ukrainian refugees will not have suitable housing when they move on from sponsored placements and groups are urging the government to “be part of the solution, not further trauma”.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme is being “quietly phased out”, groups have said.

Hosts are concerned about the scheme’s future and worried that government support will not increase to match the rising cost of living.

People who have taken in the refugees want to continue supporting the families they are sponsoring, but refugees looking to move to their own accommodation are facing obstacles.

The Local Government Association said it was “deeply concerned” about the growing number of Ukrainians presenting as homeless to their council.

The government said the scheme was continuing and it was seeking to increase the number of sponsors available.

More than 30 organisations have written to Prime Minister Liz Truss seeking public assurances that the scheme will continue to receive government and financial support.

“The UK has a proud history of leading the fight against tyrants and standing up for the oppressed," their open says.

“Homes for Ukraine sits firmly within that tradition, which is why we hope the government will now make clear — to host families, and refugees alike — that their commitment remains unwavering.”

The groups — including More in Common, the Refugee Council and the Sanctuary Foundation — are calling for an extra winter payment to recognise hosts’ generosity during the cost-of-living crisis.

Hosts receive a £350 ($380) a month “thank you” payment, with Lord Richard Harrington lobbying for this to be doubled before he stood down as refugees minister in September.

The groups are also calling for a rental scheme where councils act as guarantors for private landlords, and for a database to be created of landlords willing to rent to refugees.

And they want to see a new refugees minister appointed.

"Since the day they arrived seeking refuge and safety in the UK, Ukrainian families, many of whom are mothers and young children, have been asking what will happen to them when a hosting agreement comes to an end," said Lesia Scholey, a host who volunteers with the Elmbridge Can refugee charity in Surrey.

“To see many now facing homelessness due to a lack of clear mechanisms for housing is causing much grief.

“The UK government must introduce a long-term plan for those on three-year visas and be part of the solution, not further trauma for displaced persons.”

About 96,800 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme since it was launched in March, latest government figures show.

The number of Ukrainian households that have become homeless or at risk of becoming so after arriving in England is 1,915 — most of which are families with children.

These figures, from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, also include Ukrainians who arrived under the separate Family Scheme.

YouGov polling for the group More in Common, of 2,000 people in July, suggests the scheme remains popular, with about 70 per cent of the public wanting it to continue and 15 per cent opposed.

“As part of her bold commitment to stand by Ukraine and its people, the Prime Minister should now ensure that hosts and families receive the clarity and extra support they need to feel safe and secure during the coming winter and the year ahead,” said Luke Tryl, UK director of More in Common.

James Jamieson, LGA chairman, said it was crucial that financial support for sponsors was increased.

“As we approach the end of the initial six-month sponsorships, it is clear that increasing numbers are ending," Mr Jamieson said.

“We are deeply concerned at the growing number of Ukrainians presenting as homeless to their council, and in particular the significant rise in the number of those who arrived through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.”

“The Homes for Ukraine scheme will continue as the UK government and British people continue to go above and beyond to support those fleeing war," a government spokeswoman said.

"All arrivals have access to benefits and employment from day one. The majority of sponsors want to continue hosting for longer than six months.

"Where guests do move on they have a number of options, including renting or finding a new sponsor.

“Councils have a duty to ensure families are not left without a roof over their heads, and receive £10,500 a person to cover costs.”