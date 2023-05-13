Loreen makes history by winning Eurovision Song Contest for the second time

Sweden's Loreen made history in Liverpool by clinching her second Eurovision Song Contest victory with the song 'Tattoo', becoming the first woman and only the second artist overall to achieve this feat.

Meanwhile, the UK's Mae Muller ended the contest with a less fortunate second to last position.

Loreen, who initially dazzled audiences with her triumph in 2012, has once again emerged victorious, this time in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

With a total of 340 points from the juries and an additional 243 points from public votes, she successfully secured Sweden's win.

Singer Loreen performing on behalf of Sweden reacts after winning the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2023. AFP

Sweden was closely followed by Finland with 526 points, while Israel took the third spot amassing 362 points. Italy trailed slightly behind with 350 points, and Norway rounded out the top five with 268 points.

Loreen's victory has also tied Sweden with Ireland as the nation with the most wins, each boasting seven victories. The triumph also means that Sweden, the homeland of Eurovision legends Abba, will host the contest on the 50th anniversary of Abba's own victory in 1974.

Loreen delivered an anthemic dance-pop song, "Tattoo", from an illuminated stage, and her win brings her on par with Irish singer Johnny Logan who also secured two victories in the contest. After she was announced as the winner, an overwhelmed Loreen said, "This is overwhelming. I'm so happy and I'm so thankful."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Loreen on the win.

Liverpool, you’ve done the United Kingdom and Ukraine proud.



What a fantastic celebration for #Eurovision2023



Congratulations @LOREEN_TALHAOUI. Sweden it’s over to you. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 13, 2023

Eurovision 2023 hosted in Liverpool

Acts from 26 countries gathered in Liverpool to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Among the notable performers were Loreen from Sweden, Kaarija from Finland, Mae Muller representing the United Kingdom, Noa Kirel from Israel, Tvorchi from Ukraine, and Voyager from Australia.

Viewers worldwide cast their votes to determine the night's best performances. The event featured artists like Sam Ryder, the UK's second-place finisher from the previous year, along with Queen drummer Roger Taylor and Israel's former Eurovision winner, Netta.

The Eurovision Song Contest was hosted in Liverpool this year due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine preventing the country from organizing the event.

Reports emerged of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian soil during the Eurovision festivities. The British Ambassador to Ukraine, Dame Melinda Simmons, shared that Ukraine, including the hometown of Ukrainian act Tvorchi, was targeted by Russian missiles.

Meanwhile, this #Eurovision night Ukraine is under another Russian missile attack. Reminder that the reason why 🇺🇦 could not host this event is because 🇷🇺 continues to invade and the people of 🇺🇦 live in continuing danger. — Dame Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) May 13, 2023

Despite the challenges, Dame Melinda praised Tvorchi's graphic presentation and stage performance. The duo's university hometown of Ternopil, which was targeted by Russian missiles, added emotional significance to their performance.

Princess of Wales showcases her talent

The opening act was performed by last year's winners, Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, with a surprise cameo by the Princess of Wales adding a regal touch to the show.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, showcased her piano playing skills during the opening performance of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The princess contributed a pre-recorded instrumental piece, recorded earlier this month in the majestic Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

A #Eurovision surprise 🎹



A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry.



Enjoy the show, Liverpool 🪩 pic.twitter.com/y4WDuWvOvb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2023

The opening sequence featured collaborations with notable individuals such as Lord Lloyd-Webber, Sam Ryder, Ms Banks, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings, and Joss Stone.

Kate Middleton, who holds a grade three in piano and a grade five in theory, has previously accompanied pop sensation Tom Walker on the piano during a 2021 carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Emotional 'You'll Never Walk Alone' unites Liverpool and Ukraine

Former Eurovision contestants from Liverpool and Ukraine delivered an emotional performance of "You'll Never Walk Alone" during the grand final.

The rendition brought tears to the audience, as Dutch singer Duncan Laurence led the song while Ukrainian winner Ruslana joined remotely from Kyiv.

The heartfelt performance showcased the unity and shared emotional connection between Liverpool and Ukraine

Zelenskyy barred from addressing the audience

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to address the Eurovision Song Contest final on Saturday, but has been barred from doing so because an alliance of international broadcasters feared it could politicise the event.

He was expected to use the platform to implore the event's global audience of millions to continue backing his country in its fight to repel its Russian invaders.

But the European Broadcasting Union, an alliance of 112 member organisations that organises the annual contest along with the host broadcaster, which this year is the BBC, has refused permission.

The EBU's management team said Mr Zelenskyy had “laudable intentions” but that “regrettably” his request was against the rules.