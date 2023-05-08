Met Police face questions about arrests during coronation of King Charles III

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

The Metropolitan Police will be questioned over arrests it made during King Charles III’s coronation, amid a row over the right to protest in the UK.

The force made 64 arrests during the day, charging four people with public order and drugs offences. Climate activists from Just Stop Oil were among those arrested.

Green politician Caroline Russell, who chairs the London Assembly's Police and Crime Committee, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday that she planned to question the force about the arrests, which she called “really worrying”, when the committee next meets members of the force.

“It felt like for someone who was trying to protest, and trying to do it by the book, it was very difficult to understand what the rules were,” she said.

“It seems absolutely extraordinary that those people who were volunteering, they were out there handing out flip flops to people who could no longer walk in their high heels because they'd had a bit too much to drink and handing out rape alarms. It just seems extraordinary that they got caught up in the Met's safety net. How? It just feels very odd.

“The Police and Crime Committee, we question the mayor, Mopac (Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime) and the Metropolitan Police. We meet every fortnight, so of course we will be questioning this, because I'm sure members of all parties will want to have their questions answered.”

Graham Smith, the leader of the anti-monarchy group Republic, who was detained on the day, called his arrest “disgraceful”.

He said the group was detained and searched while unloading a van but had been in touch with the Met about its protest plans in the months leading up to the coronation.

He said members of his group were told they were arrested on suspicion of carrying materials to lock themselves on to infrastructure, which he said was not true.

“There was nothing that we had in our possession that could have allowed us to lock on. They then took us and held us for 16 hours,” he said.

“They also said they had intelligence, which is untrue. If they did have intelligence, their intelligence officers are either lying or incompetent because there was never any discussion, thought, email message, [of] any intent to do anything disruptive. And we had four months of close conversation with the Metropolitan Police.”

He later admitted the group had “some straps” but said they could not have been used to latch themselves on to anything.

“The first thing my solicitor said when she went to the police station, to the police officers, [was] this is an unlawful arrest.

“They said that we had some straps, which we did, which were not even physically possible to lock on. They could have simply said, 'Look, we're not comfortable with you having these straps so we'll just hold on to those and you can carry on with your business and protest peacefully'.”

Mr Smith said the fact people were looking forward to the event and would not have wanted it to be disrupted was “not an excuse” to arrest him and other protesters.

He told Today: “That's not an excuse to rob people of their rights. It's not an excuse to arrest people and detain them for 16 hours, because some people want to enjoy a party.

“That's a disgraceful suggestion and quite frankly this is a political issue and therefore obviously it's going to face protest.”

He said partygoers should put up with the protests.

“You cannot say that they have to enjoy a party and therefore other people should be arrested,” he said.

“They stopped us because the law was introduced, rushed in last week, to give them the powers to stop us on any flimsy pretext.

“That law means we no longer in this country have the right to protest, we only have the freedom to protest contingent on the permission of senior police officers and politicians and it's my view that those senior police officers were under immense pressure from politicians.”

Ken Marsh, the chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, told Radio 4 that while protests are permitted in the UK, officers had to balance the decision over whether to prevent it with a person’s intent to “cause an incident”.

“As the police of this country we police without fear or favour, as you well know,” he said.

“And we have to take into consideration everything, everything that at that moment is put in front of us and individuals' intent to cause any incident which will affect others.

“A police officer would only arrest someone if they had the power to do so. Because as you well know, the transparency in this country is greater than any other in the world in terms of being able to investigate what took place after.”

The government defended the police's handling of the protesters on Sunday. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said she thought the police got the “balance right”.

“What they had to do was to police an international event on the world stage and I think they took that into account in their policing,” she said.